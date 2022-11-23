Supervisors fully pass ATV rules amendments

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed amendments to the ordinance governing ATV and UTV use.

Under the new code riders will be able to operate ATVs on any road in the unincorporated areas of the county and on conservation roads, except in violation of the restrictions still in the ordinance.

"The state recently adjusted some of the regulations and restrictions on ATV use on roadways," said Josh Brandt, Cerro Gordo Conservation director. "We had some requests from the public to reconsider rules that were related to use of ATVs in our campgrounds in particular and then the Shell Rock River Greenbelt."

The age requirement for drivers also rose from 16 to 18 to reflect state law, and the speed limited is now limited to 35 mph or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower.

The recommendations were made to the supervisors by the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board.

In other business:

The board unanimously approved a resolution to canvass the Nov. 8 election again due to the results of the recount last week between District One Board of Supervisors candidates Chris Watts and Amanda Ragan. Watts' victory was upheld. He went from an 11-vote to 15-vote lead after the recount.

Another of three recounts will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Board Room at the courthouse. Don O'Connor has asked for a recount in his race against Lori Meacham Ginapp. Ginapp holds a three-vote lead for the District Three seat as of Tuesday.

Cerro Gordo Auditor Adam Wedmore said a third and final recount for Iowa House District 59 will be conducted sometime after Thanksgiving. Incumbent Sharon Steckman currently leads that race 6,328-5,589.