Summit Carbon Solutions to begin seeking easements in Cerro Gordo County

He also said that any breaks in the pipe would be swiftly resolved by Summit Carbon, with technology planned to be in place to block or restrict CO2 flow from continuing along a broken pipeline.

Another issue raised was the invasiveness of the pipeline, and the company, on landowners' property.

Multiple attendees asked about setbacks of the pipeline from homes, to which Powell explained that the goal is to have a 500-foot setback from all structures.

"Then why does this map show the pipeline passing by less than 325 feet from my house," exclaimed one attendee after hearing about the 500-foot setback goal.

Powell elaborated that it's the goal of Summit Carbon to have a 500-foot setback from all structures, and that anyone who currently has a pipeline projected to be closer than 500 feet should feel free to get in contact with Summit Carbon to rectify that.

"What we try to do in routing the pipeline is stay at least 500 feet away from a structure," Powell said. "So if we haven't done that on your property let us know, because our intent is to do that."

Some attendees asked if they even had the option to not participate in the pipeline, or if eminent domain would be enforced.