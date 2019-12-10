On Tuesday morning, U.S. House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
In a press release Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Steve King voiced his reaction to the news, taking issue with both charges.
"Donald Trump didn't make it easy enough for Democrats to come up with a reason to impeach him ... Then they'll define what that 'obstruction' really is.
Three "Obstruction of Congress" charges are defined in the impeachment resolution released today, including "directing the White House to defy a lawful subpoena by withholding the production of documents sought..." and directing various Executive Branch agencies, offices and officials not to cooperate with the Committees.
To "Abuse of Power" charges, according to his press release, King responded, "If this charge of 'Abuse of Power' is impeachable, that means that you can impeach any president at any time as soon as you disagree with what he's done with his foreign policy."
Abuse of Power charges are also outlined in the articles of impeachment document on pages 2 to 4; the problems defined are not so much foreign policy choices, but ones of national security and democratic election integrity.
You have free articles remaining.
"In all of this," it states on page 5, "President Trump abused the powers of the Presidency by ignoring and injuring national security and other vital national interests to obtain an improper personal political benefit. He has also betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections."
King also claimed that House Democrats "didn't want to face criticism," so they used the announcement of the USMCA trade agreement as "frosting" to cover up the impeachment saga.
"I'm glad we've got USMCA moving," King said. "The President's doing his job. His economic numbers are great. Our national security is strong."
