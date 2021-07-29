 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Rep. Shannon Latham recognized as "conservative for clean energy"
0 comments
alert top story

State Rep. Shannon Latham recognized as "conservative for clean energy"

{{featured_button_text}}
Shannon Latham.jpg

Latham

Three Republican officials in Iowa have recently been recognized as "Clean Energy Champions" by a national nonprofit group and a North Iowa area representative is among them.

Conservatives for a Clean Energy Future, which says in a press release that it advocates for state-based clean energy policies, acknowledged District 54 State Rep. Shannon Latham for her work along with that of Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and District 6 State Sen. Craig Williams.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Our Clean Energy Champions are conservative leaders who are changing the narrative surrounding clean energy policymaking," CCEF President and CEO Mark Pischea said in the release.

According to the press release, the Clean Energy Champion program has been around for about three years and highlights policymakers throughout the country who "consistently support conservative policy initiatives that promote clean energy, energy efficiency and environmental stewardship."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News