State Rep. Shannon Latham recognized as "conservative for clean energy"

Three Republican officials in Iowa have recently been recognized as "Clean Energy Champions" by a national nonprofit group and a North Iowa area representative is among them.
Conservatives for a Clean Energy Future, which says in a press release that it advocates for state-based clean energy policies, acknowledged District 54 State Rep. Shannon Latham for her work along with that of Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and District 6 State Sen. Craig Williams.
"Our Clean Energy Champions are conservative leaders who are changing the narrative surrounding clean energy policymaking," CCEF President and CEO Mark Pischea said in the release.
According to the press release, the Clean Energy Champion program has been around for about three years and highlights policymakers throughout the country who "consistently support conservative policy initiatives that promote clean energy, energy efficiency and environmental stewardship."
