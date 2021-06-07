State orders Floyd County to trim budget by more than $1 million

Both sides can claim a victory of sorts after the State Appeal Board voted on Monday to uphold Floyd County's fiscal year 2022 budget, but also ordered the county to reduce its spending by more than $1 million.
Both the county and residents are now pondering what that means.
In April, a group of county residents called the Coalition for Better County Government presented a petition protesting the county's 2022 budget. Under Iowa's code, when such a petition is presented, the county must pass it along to the State Appeal Board.
After a mid-May public hearing and the opportunity for the county and the coalition to also present their arguments in writing to the board, on Monday the board voted on recommendations made to it by the state Office of Management.
The State Appeal Board is made up of the director of the Department of Management, the state auditor and the state treasurer.
Carrie Johnson, who works with county budgets for the Office of Management, summarized both sides' positions for the board. The coalition believes the county overspent its budget, particularly in regard to the newly constructed law enforcement center, and as a result had to raise landowners' taxes to a level that was unreasonable and unaffordable.
The county's counterargument, Johnson told the board, was that the project was necessary because of the conditions at the existing county jail and that costs would only increase if it was delayed. The county also argued that a recent county-wide appraisal as well as other issues contributed to the tax increase, which was necessary.
It recommending to uphold Floyd County's existing budget, Johnson told the board that the coalition's arguments didn't meet the burden of proof required to reduce a budget, noting that everything that was in the 2022 budget was allowed to be there, according to state code. The county was also successful in its requirement to show that the increased taxes were both necessary and reasonable, she said.
But the county had made a critical error in its budget process and that required action by the board. Under state law, counties are required to hold two public hearings related to its annual budget. The first one is held to publish and take comment on the maximum tax rate the county can charge. Counties cannot exceed that amount when they publish and take comment at a second meeting, a public hearing on the final budget.
In early March, Floyd County published its proposed maximum tax rate and levies, and held a public hearing. On March 23, the county held another hearing and the board of supervisors approved its budget. The problem is that the general services levy in the budget that was approved on March 23 was larger by more than $1 million than the proposed one in early March.
County Auditor Gloria Carr said that she copied the wrong figure for the levy amount when she put together the final budget for the board of supervisors to approve. The percentage increase year over year was correct at 24.55 percent, she said, but the dollar figure representing the total general services levy was wrong.
As it stands, the board's order means the county must trim more than $1 million in its spending next year. Carr said she put in a call to the Iowa secretary of state in hopes of seeing what appeal options there are, since it was a mathematical error and not unreasonable spending that caused the overage.
She did not know whether the tax rate would change, potentially lowering the amount landowners would pay.
"It wasn't the coalition's arguments that caused the order," she said.
Nonetheless Gordon Boge, president of the Coalition for Better County Government, claimed victory on Monday.
"The supervisors overspent their budget," he said. "The way I understand it, they gotta trim. As tight as this budget is already, I bet you they're squirming."