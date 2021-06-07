State orders Floyd County to trim budget by more than $1 million

Both sides can claim a victory of sorts after the State Appeal Board voted on Monday to uphold Floyd County's fiscal year 2022 budget, but also ordered the county to reduce its spending by more than $1 million.

Both the county and residents are now pondering what that means.

In April, a group of county residents called the Coalition for Better County Government presented a petition protesting the county's 2022 budget. Under Iowa's code, when such a petition is presented, the county must pass it along to the State Appeal Board.

After a mid-May public hearing and the opportunity for the county and the coalition to also present their arguments in writing to the board, on Monday the board voted on recommendations made to it by the state Office of Management.

The State Appeal Board is made up of the director of the Department of Management, the state auditor and the state treasurer.

Carrie Johnson, who works with county budgets for the Office of Management, summarized both sides' positions for the board. The coalition believes the county overspent its budget, particularly in regard to the newly constructed law enforcement center, and as a result had to raise landowners' taxes to a level that was unreasonable and unaffordable.