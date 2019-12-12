{{featured_button_text}}

Bill Dotzler, a state legislator from Waterloo, has endorsed Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign.

It’s the first endorsement of the South Bend, Indiana, mayor by a current Iowa state senator.

“I’m endorsing Pete Buttigieg for President because he offers a new kind of leadership,” Dotzler said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “As a veteran, as a mayor, a person of faith, and as a fellow Midwesterner, Pete has a unique set of experiences that can unite the country and defeat Donald Trump. He is focused on healing the divisions in our country, uniting the people, creating high-quality jobs for working-class Americans, and improving the lives of everyday Americans. You can already see his message resonating in Waterloo and across the state.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments