Bill Dotzler, a state legislator from Waterloo, has endorsed Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign.
It’s the first endorsement of the South Bend, Indiana, mayor by a current Iowa state senator.
“I’m endorsing Pete Buttigieg for President because he offers a new kind of leadership,” Dotzler said in a statement provided by the Buttigieg campaign. “As a veteran, as a mayor, a person of faith, and as a fellow Midwesterner, Pete has a unique set of experiences that can unite the country and defeat Donald Trump. He is focused on healing the divisions in our country, uniting the people, creating high-quality jobs for working-class Americans, and improving the lives of everyday Americans. You can already see his message resonating in Waterloo and across the state.”
