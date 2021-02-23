State Auditor's Office issues report on Floyd County Sexual Assault Response Team

After the County Attorney's Office let Herrmann go in May 2020, the audit states that "an initial review of SART financial activity by a representative of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office identified possible undeposited collections and personal purchases made with SART funds by Ms. Herrmann."

Once Herrmann was notified of the issue, the audit notes that she returned $640.00 to the County Attorney’s Office and apologized for using the SART debit card instead of her own.

"This was a mistake and not on purpose," Hermann writes in a note included at the end of the audit. "When I realized it, I was trying to get the money to pay it back."

In response to the matter, the audit includes recommendations for what SART can do in the future to avoid such incidents. As is common in such reports, one recommendation is to have a segregation of duties, while another is to perform independent reviews of bank reconciliations. The audit also suggests "ensuring all disbursements are properly supported, reviewed, and approved."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

