Southbridge Mall conversion to family entertainment center nearing start of construction

In May of 2021, the Mason City Council first heard the pitch from David Rachie, owner of Southbridge Mason City LLC (SBMC), to convert the downtown Southbridge Mall into a brand new family entertainment center.

However, since the council approved the development agreement with Rachie in June of last year, there had been very little official progress made on the project.

That changed on Tuesday night.

Part of that was the council reviewing an amendment to the development agreement with Rachie's SBMC that would bring the project one step closer to fruition.

An even more significant announcement came during the meeting, however — SBMC was ready to close on the purchase Southbridge Mall, and the closing took place around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, making the property transfer official.

There were a few changes made to the amendment, the most significant of them is that following the acquisition of the mall by SBMC, Mason City would purchase the attached arena and adjoining office space.

The city has been leasing the arena from the Southbridge Mall owner, Mall Realty Holding LLC.

"We don't have lease payments anymore," Mason City City Administrator Aaron Burnett said.

The second major change to the development agreement is a year-long extension to some of the original deadlines.

In the original development agreement, the deadline for the completion of construction of the minimum improvements was Dec. 31, 2022, and the deadline for commencement of operations and minimum employment has already passed – on Jan. 1, 2022.

The final change comes in the way of an acceleration of two payments of $200,000 — one payment apiece in year one and year two after closing — and a $3.9 million loan guaranty for the project which “provides a deed to the mall if ever utilized,” according to a memo sent by Burnett to the council.

The acceleration of the $200,000 payments does not change the original not-to-exceed amount of $12.75 million in tax rebates.

Rachie, who attended the council meeting Tuesday night to discuss the amendment and overall project with the city council, said the same tenants which were discussed when the development agreement was first approved would still be occupying the space.

Gino’s East Pizza, The Comedy Bar, and a sports bar affiliated with Iowa Hawkeyes' announcer Gary Dolphin are all planned to be introduced into the property.

Rachie said that with SBMC closing on Southbridge on Wednesday, the council could expect to see new businesses in the property by the end of the year.

As for the family entertainment center amenities, which include go-karts, a movie theater and a bowling alley, Rachie described that as phase "one and a half" of development and would be worked on simultaneously with the business additions.

"That's aggressive, but a year from now, you will certainly be able to have those in there," Rachie said. "We're trying to get those in if not by the end of this year, the first quarter of next year."

Rachie and Johnson both stressed that there will be space for additional businesses, and said that anyone with ideas should get in touch. One business that isn't officially on the books, but is in talks with SBMC to partner up was described as "a breakfast place that is of an international nature and it serves pancakes."

One thing that could change, though, is the name of the family entertainment center. When the development was first agreed to the name was going to be "Hollywoodland Mason City." Rachie said that they are reviewing other name options.

"We don't think it will be named Hollywoodland," Rachie said.

The council was unanimous in its approval of the project, with all members talking about how exciting it is to see the development finally beginning to take place.

"I can not even remotely put into words how exciting this is tonight that we are so close," council member John Lee said.

"Even though there aren't shovels in the ground I know there has been a lot happening behind the scenes," council member Will Symonds said. "I'm happy that we're here and I'm happy that you're all with us."

"I appreciate this beyond measure being a Mason City native," council member Tom Thoma said. "I can't believe we're finally here and I'm more than eager to hit the streets tomorrow and tell people what's coming."

While council member Joshua Masson was also excited about the project, he wanted Rachie to address the concerns of Mason City residents regarding his trustworthiness.

"There's a significant portion of Mason City that doesn't trust you, quite honestly," Masson said. "What happens if nothing happens?"

Burnett responded to the question from Masson stating that there is significant reason for SBMC to follow through in development, and adequate protection for the city if not.

"That is why you have a deed in an escrow agreement," Burnett said. "Because if the payments do not get made the city actually controls the future of that mall. I think that's an important step in the right direction. ... At no point will this ever fall back into the condition it is today."

If the deadlines outlined in the development agreement aren't met in the future, SBMC will also be ineligible to receive the tax funding of $12.75 million from the city, according to Burnett.

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Pat Wright confirmed to the Globe Gazette on Wednesday the $1,224,476.12 in back taxes owed by the previous owner, Mall Realty Holding LLC., to the county in was paid in full.

Wright said that this payment was made via wire payment and is now confirmed, and can't be reverted.

Rachie and his business Main Street Community Capital are also the developer behind the Hyatt Place Hotel project taking place just south of the mall.

During the council meeting, Rachie reiterated that they expect to break ground on the Hyatt Place in May.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included a brewery as a tenant of the entertainment center, however, in a statement to the Globe, the owner of the Coralville- and Dubuque-based brewery stated he had not committed to the project.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

