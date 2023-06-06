The Clear Lake City Council narrowly approved an asphalt overlay project on South Lakeview Drive by a 3-2 vote Monday.

The project will lay asphalt from 25th Avenue South to approximately the Y intersection with South Shore Drive at a cost of $46,978. Some mill work may also be done if needed. Council members Mike Callanan and Gary Hugi voted against the proposal.

City Administrator Scott Flory and Veenstra & Kim Engineer Jason Petersburg told the council the project should smooth out the road for the next five-to- seven years.

The nay voters cited plans for the city to do a complete reconstruction of that road sometime in the next few years as their main reason for waiting.

"The point I'm trying to make here is, is this just a waste of money?" Callanan asked. "It's navigatable right now. I can get up and down on my bike there quite easily."

The asphalt project is expected to begin in July, but the reconstruction project does not have an exact timeline. Preliminary work has been done by Petersburg on the sanitary sewer and water main systems, but no building plans have been drawn up for reconstruction. Flory said he does not expect the entire reconstruction project to be done in "one shot," but rather in phases.

Flory added that a Department of Transportation grant to do work on East Main Street pushed back the plan to reconstruct South Lakeview Drive. As of now, no DOT grant is expected to be available for the reconstruction.

Petersburg said he and representatives from Heartland Asphalt, who will do the asphalt work, spoke at length about the options. The plan the council voted on was the sixth option and saved almost $30,000 from the first option.

"I think it's a good project," Councilman Bennett Smith said. "It's a cost efficient way of doing this, and I think it makes a lot of sense."

Schmidt resigns

Clear Lake Director of Finance Creighton Schmidt announced his resignation at Monday's meeting. His last day as a full-time employee for the city will be Friday.

Schmidt told the council he has accepted a position with Marriot International working for its corporate headquarters in a remote position. He said he worked for Marriot for 11 years before spending almost three years working for Clear Lake.

"I've loved doing everything I've done here," Schmidt said. "I've loved all the people I've worked with and loved all the projects I've been a part of. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity."

Schmidt said he plans to remain in Clear Lake and offered to help out on a part-time basis when possible.

