'Someone will die:' Emails show Mason City's frustration about broken building

In an Aug. 12 email to Mason City Chief Building Official Curt Sauve and Development Services Department Director Steven Van Steenhuyse, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett was blunt.
"Please call him one last time to see if he intends to comply with the request or respond to any correspondence from the city. I plan on turning Steve Leidinger loose next week," Burnett wrote in the 11:21 a.m. email.
The "him" refers to Vance Jorgensen, the agent representing "Highway 18 LLC," the deed holder for the property also known as the "Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. building on the corner of South Federal Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast.
Part of the parapet of the downtown Historic Warehouse Building collapsed on June 29, forcing sidewalk and lane closures on nearby streets and generating questions about the safety of the building in general.
"Steve Leidinger," who the city was looking to turn loose, is an attorney for the Cedar Rapids-based law firm Lynch Dallas. Leidinger's profile on that site states that he frequently represents cities and counties on matters of code enforcement, nuisance abatement and abandoned properties (to name a few).
By the time Leidinger's name was invoked in one of the emails that the Globe Gazette was provided following an information request, it had been about a month and a half since the collapse.
Just one day prior, on Aug. 11, at 11:58 a.m., Burnett sent an email to Jorgensen that had Sauve, Van Steenhuyse and Leidinger copied. At one point in the message, Burnett writes: "As this is a dangerous condition being created by the inaction on the building, please provide an update on your actions to correct the failures in the building as soon as possible."
Jorgensen did not respond to requests for comment sent by the Globe Gazette on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.
Sudden collapse addendums
In the first few days after the collapse, there was a flurry of action within various city departments and a suggestion that matters could be solved without a lot of back-and-forth.
On June 30, at 3:53 p.m., Mason City Housing Inspector/Zoning Administrator Ray Quayle wrote to Burnett and copied Van Steenhuyse, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley and Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm in an email that relayed a conversation Quayle said he had with Jorgensen earlier that day: "He stated that he has in his policy an addendum for sudden collapse of his building so it sounds like it will be covered."
Quayle then went on to say though that it was unknown how long it would take for things to get in motion.
Leading into the July 4 holiday week, there was a recommendation from an engineer with Pie Consulting and Engineering out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, hired by Jorgensen to inspect the building.
At 6:25 p.m. on July 2, Aaron Kellas, an engineer for Pie, informed Jorgensen and Sauve via email that portions of the remaining parapet walls were compromised because of eroded mortar joints and that conditions in certain areas were such that there was a public safety risk.
"It is recommended that the adjacent traffic lanes, sidewalk, and alleyway remain closed until the remaining portions of the compromised parapet wall and east exterior wall can be stabilized and/or repaired/replaced," Kellas wrote near the end of his email.
Clean up
After a few days of fireworks and celebrating the nation's independence, city discussions picked back up again on July 7.
That day, at 2:58 p.m., Sauve let Van Steenhuyse, Burnett and Mason City Assistant Engineer Steve Olney know that Jorgensen hired "Dave Randall Const." to make repairs to the building and that the engineer would have a final report completed that afternoon so that officials could begin crafting a stabilization plan for the parapet.
Within the documents the Globe Gazette received, the next conversation involving that construction company doesn't appear until July 21 when Sauve tells Van Steenhuyse and Quayle that Randall would take down the rest of the parapet and further clean the alleyway where debris fell.
"He was going to look at the rest of it but I haven't heard from him yet. He did mention that he's 3 jobs behind," Sauve wrote.
About 30 minutes later, with Burnett, Rahm and Brinkley added to the chat, Sauve relayed the following information: "I just spoke to Vance, he just had Dean Snyder Construction assess it to give him a bid that the insurance company required, his insurance is going to cover the collapse but he will be responsible for any other work done, he is going to ask Dave Randall to do whatever it takes to make the rest of the parapet stable ASAP so that we can get the all clear to open the streets."
That same day, July 21, Burnett called the situation an emergency.
"Hire someone else to alleviate the threat to the public if Randall is not available," he wrote. "Someone will die if this traffic situation is allowed to continue. I want legal engaged to start the pressure if the date of work beginning is not within the next week. This has already gone on too long."
A frank settlement discussion
The next dialogue Jorgensen started with the city came on July 30 at 12:16 p.m. His proposal to Burnett, in part, through email: "Would you agree to our having settlement discussions regarding the situation with the warehouse? It would be good to be able for us to have a frank settlement discussion, like a mediation, but without a 3rd party mediator or need for counsel. Nothing discussed by either of us would be binding or admissible, unless an agreed resolution is reached and later approved by the parties we each represent."
He also asked Burnett to keep the discussion private.
Burnett's response to Jorgensen's pitch came the next day: "I have spoken with our attorney and I appreciate your willingness to talk with the city to find a resolution. Unfortunately, I do not believe that any conversation would be protected from inquiries and I am concerned as this request is coming after no plan was provided that gives a date certain to the building being stabilized."
Following that exchange, there isn't another email between the two before Aug. 11 when Burnett says that Jorgensen hadn't responded to the July 31 message and that the city still needed an update on plans. On Aug. 16, Burnett lets Jorgensen know that WHKS would conduct a structural evaluation the following day and was entering the building with a key provided by Jorgensen. Burnett reiterated the city's request for information or documents related to building modifications and blueprints.
Burnett then concluded his email: "I appreciate the access for this important evaluation and I would again request that you provide a plan ASAP for stabilizing the structure to ensuring the safety of the public."
Traffic counts
As far the public goes, numbers from the Iowa Department of Transportation show travel figures in the four-digit range for the section of Highway 122/U.S. 18/Fifth Street Southeast that goes by the warehouse in Mason City.
Just before the intersection of Fifth Street and Federal Avenue, to the east, the annual average daily traffic counts are 6,400 and 8,000 (based on 2017 data).
According to IDOT's Krista Billhorn: Such counts are what a person could expect to see daily. Every four years, the department will take a new count.
"Those numbers will available next summer after all of the 'averaging,'" Billhorn wrote in an email.
Earlier this week, the Globe Gazette had three main questions for Burnett about the Historic Warehouse: Where do things currently stand with cleanup? When is the city hoping those lanes can be opened back up? Are there still ongoing conversations with the owner?
Through email, while out of town, Burnett had three short responses: "You need to ask the owner," "ASAP," and "We have sent him notices and we are working through our attorney to require the building is brought into compliance with the code."
