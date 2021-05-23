So how's this Southbridge Mall in Mason City deal going to work?

During the first Mason City Council meeting for the month of May, officials unveiled plans to transform Southbridge Mall into a multi-million dollar family entertainment center, featuring a brewery, go-karts and a movie theater, in about two years time as a part of the ongoing River City Renaissance project.
On Tuesday night, for the second council meeting of the month, Third Ward Councilmember Joshua Masson wanted to know what part, if any, past-due taxes on the Mall would play in preventing the deal with David Rachie's development group.
"That has to be taken care of to make sure it’s ready for investment," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett informed Masson.
What's owed
According to Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Pat Wright, Southbridge Mall Realty Holding LLC, which presently oversees the Mall, would owe $611,135 if they were to pay: outstanding tax sale costs from June 2019, an additional March 2021 tax of $42,591 and one installment left on a special assessment.
"While it is not delinquent, it is a lien. So I would hope that in the closing it would also get picked up," Wright said of the special assessment.
A search on public records and real estate site Beacon Schneider shows that Southbridge Mall Realty owns three parcels in Mason City that total more than $13.58 million in assessed value based on 2021 figures.
On June 17, 2019, the two parcels that Southbridge Mall sits on were sold in a tax sale for $161,452 to the ACC Holding Corporation out of Dubuque. Wright, as the treasurer, was bound to offer them at a tax sale at that time because taxes from September 2018 and March 2019 remained unpaid on the parcels.
"The tax sale buyers could start the process to take deed to these properties at any time. They are within their legal limits right now. They don’t have to start it for a whole year yet. But if they chose to call it in they could serve us what is called a 90-day affidavit and that would start the clock ticking to 90 days and that’s up," Wright said.
Which means that Southbridge would have 90 days to pay if ACC started the process.
However, Wright previously noted that ACC is currently earning about 2% on its investment, which would make calling in the taxes unlikely. "From date of sale on June 17, 2019, they have earned $135,721 in interest," she said.
How we're here
When asked about his tax issues in December 2020, Southbridge Mall owner Michael Kohan questioned whether the amount owed was as high as stated and said he would be current on his taxes soon.
"I don’t know about end of the year but soon," he said.
With those taxes owed on Southbridge, Kohan's retail investment group bought Omaha’s "struggling" indoor Oak View Mall for $7.5 million in April 2021 (per the Omaha World-Herald). They also picked up the debt for the Burnsville Center Mall in the Twin Cities-area to the tune of $17 million in the fall (according to the Star Tribune).
Also in fall 2020, the Mason City Council approved an amendment to a lease agreement with Southbridge on the multipurpose arena that would create an escrow account for arena lease payments from the city that would be used for past due taxes. During the meeting itself, At-Large Councilmember Paul Adams asked Burnett for background on "how we're here," to which Burnett explained, in part, "The goal is to resolve the tax issue and I think it goes toward that end."
This week, Wright referenced part of the agreement and said that if a payment comes to the county from Southbridge after a sale for the family entertainment center, they would have to take means other than a check. "We would have to visit with them about that."
No issues there
On Wednesday, at City Hall, Burnett re-emphasized that taxes owed by Southbridge would, in no way, hold up a deal to secure a family entertainment center.
"All of those tax issues that are currently on that property would be resolved with the transfer of the property," he said. Wright expressed a similar view: "Any attorney is going to pick it up in a closing and force the taxes to be paid."
Wright was certain as well that any future owner would not have any issues with tax payments. "I am very sure that that would have to happen," she said.
As was Burnett.
"Anyone who’s willing to make a $30 million-plus investment to bring about the great things that are planned for that place, I don’t foresee any issues there."
Photos: Southbridge Mall in its early days
southbridge opening-1.jpg
southbridge opening-2.jpg
southbridge opening-3.jpg
southbridge opening-4.jpg
southbridge opening-5.jpg
southbridge opening-6.jpg
southbridge opening-7.jpg
southbridge opening-8.jpg
southbridge opening-9.jpg
southbridge opening-10.jpg
southbridge opening-11.jpg
southbridge opening-12.jpg
southbridge opening-13.jpg
southbridge opening-14.jpg
southbridge opening-15.jpg
southbridge opening-16.jpg
southbridge opening-17.jpg
southbridge opening-18.jpg
southbridge opening-19.jpg
southbridge opening-20.jpg
southbridge opening-21.jpg
southbridge opening-22.jpg
southbridge opening-23.jpg
southbridge opening-24.jpg
southbridge opening-25.jpg
southbridge opening-26.jpg
southbridge opening-27.jpg
southbridge opening-28.jpg
southbridge opening-29.jpg
southbridge opening-30.jpg
southbridge opening-31.jpg
southbridge opening-32.jpg
southbridge opening-33.jpg
southbridge opening-34.jpg
southbridge opening-35.jpg
southbridge opening-36.jpg
southbridge opening-37.jpg
southbridge opening-38.jpg
southbridge opening-39.jpg
southbridge opening-40.jpg
southbridge opening-41.jpg
southbridge opening-42.jpg
southbridge opening-43.jpg
southbridge opening-44.jpg
southbridge opening-45.jpg
southbridge opening-46.jpg
southbridge opening-47.jpg
southbridge opening-48.jpg
southbridge opening-49.jpg
southbridge opening-50.jpg
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.