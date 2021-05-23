So how's this Southbridge Mall in Mason City deal going to work?

On June 17, 2019, the two parcels that Southbridge Mall sits on were sold in a tax sale for $161,452 to the ACC Holding Corporation out of Dubuque. Wright, as the treasurer, was bound to offer them at a tax sale at that time because taxes from September 2018 and March 2019 remained unpaid on the parcels.

"The tax sale buyers could start the process to take deed to these properties at any time. They are within their legal limits right now. They don’t have to start it for a whole year yet. But if they chose to call it in they could serve us what is called a 90-day affidavit and that would start the clock ticking to 90 days and that’s up," Wright said.

Which means that Southbridge would have 90 days to pay if ACC started the process.

However, Wright previously noted that ACC is currently earning about 2% on its investment, which would make calling in the taxes unlikely. "From date of sale on June 17, 2019, they have earned $135,721 in interest," she said.

How we're here