Skywalk work begins in downtown Mason City

The next phase.

That's how Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett summarized construction work going on on Wednesday around The Music Man Square to get a skywalk up that will connect the museum to a new downtown hotel.

"We started with the arena and got that completed. Then the pavilion, we’ll have that opening here. Now we’ll move onto the skywalk, get that completed, and then the hotel we should hopefully have an announcement soon on that," Burnett said.

According to developer David Rachie, who's worked on the project for MCCCH, previously Gatehouse Mason City, the next steps for the hotel are to get financing paperwork done and set a closing date.

"Our goal is to get the loan closed no later than the end of September," he said earlier this month.

As for the skywalk, Burnett has said that there are long lead times on certain materials that stretch into June of next year. The rough timetable for the hotel is 20 months once financing is secured and site prep work is finished.

