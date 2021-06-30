Sidewalk and street near historic warehouse in downtown Mason City to remain closed indefinitely

Following a partial collapse of a parapet wall on the top of the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. Historic Warehouse at the corner of Fifth Street Southwest and South Federal Avenue in downtown Mason City, the sidewalks and streets in that area are staying closed for the foreseeable future.

"They’re going to remain closed until we receive word that they’re safe to reopen," Mason City Chief Building Official Curt Sauve said.

According to Sauve, officials are waiting on a structural engineer to do an assessment of the building and then the city will go from there.

The collapse happened at the warehouse, located at 503 S Federal Ave., on Tuesday evening just before 6 p.m.

After it happened, a Facebook post from the Mason City Police Department said: "Please use other routes instead of Federal and Highway 122."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

