Shell Rock River coalition seeking $100,000 grant

A coalition to improve the Shell Rock River is beginning to make progress.

The Cerro Gordo Conservation Board Executive Director Mike Webb met with the board of supervisors on Tuesday morning on behalf of the Shell Rock River Watershed Management Coalition to review the coalition's request for financial support in the form of a donation of $500.

Webb requested a letter of financial support from the supervisors for the coalition's Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Comprehensive Water Quality Management Planning Grant application. If awarded, the $100,000 grant would allow for the coalition to begin the process of making improvements to the Shell Rock River.

According to Webb, the coalition was formed by a group of communities situated along the Shell Rock River in an attempt to improve the water quality, improve the recreational activities and reduce peak flooding in the river.

"Anything we can do to help the water quality and reduce flooding peaks," Webb said about seeking the grant.

If the grant is awarded, it will fund a hire to create a management plan for the coalition, and help seek outside funding for the chosen improvements to the river.

"This is just the starting point for this process," Webb said. "If we don't get the grant, we have to wait until next year for the next go around."

Webb said that some of the improvements could consist of filter strips and buffer strips being added in the river, a wetland being created or storm-water upgrades being made.

As part of its grant process, the conservation board is requesting a $500 donation from several parties, including Cerro Gordo County, because the grant requires a 25% contribution from the receiving party, and $5,000 must be in cash.

The supervisors unanimously approved the donation to the coalition.

The coalition has until Dec. 30, 2021, to file the grant with the IDNR, and Webb said a decision will be made by Feb. 15, 2022. If the grant is successful, work on the management plan will begin no later than July 1, 2022.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

