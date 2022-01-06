 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shannon Latham announces re-election campaign

  • Updated
Shannon Latham mug

Republican state rep. Shannon Latham. 

Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) is seeking re-election to the Iowa House, but in a new district. 

Because of the recently passed legislative redistricting, Latham is running in  Iowa House District 55, and not District 54 where she served previously.  

“I have enjoyed getting to know people across my district, so I could represent their needs and interests in the Iowa House," Latham said via press release. "Redistricting means I’ll have an opportunity to meet even more people in Franklin, Hamilton, northwest Story and southeast Wright counties.”

Latham was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020, winning the seat previously held by Linda Upmeyer after she chose not to seek reelection. During Latham's first term she served as the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee. 

“It is truly an honor to serve in the Iowa House. This privilege isn’t lost on me each time I walk through the doors of our beautiful state capitol building,” Latham said. 

District 55 no longer covers the western portion of Cerro Gordo County, which included Clear Lake. That portion of Cerro Gordo County is now represented in District 60, along with Worth County. 

The filing period for state office candidates opens on Feb. 28, according to the Secretary of State's website. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

