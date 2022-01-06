Shannon Latham announces re-election campaign

Rep. Shannon Latham (R-Sheffield) is seeking re-election to the Iowa House, but in a new district.

Because of the recently passed legislative redistricting, Latham is running in Iowa House District 55, and not District 54 where she served previously.

Reynolds signs redistricting plan into law; political jockeying begins DES MOINES — Let the political musical chairs begin now that the lines have been drawn to demarcate Iowa’s new congressional and legislative districts for the next decade beginning with the 2022 elections.

“I have enjoyed getting to know people across my district, so I could represent their needs and interests in the Iowa House," Latham said via press release. "Redistricting means I’ll have an opportunity to meet even more people in Franklin, Hamilton, northwest Story and southeast Wright counties.”

Latham was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020, winning the seat previously held by Linda Upmeyer after she chose not to seek reelection. During Latham's first term she served as the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee.

“It is truly an honor to serve in the Iowa House. This privilege isn’t lost on me each time I walk through the doors of our beautiful state capitol building,” Latham said.

District 55 no longer covers the western portion of Cerro Gordo County, which included Clear Lake. That portion of Cerro Gordo County is now represented in District 60, along with Worth County.

The filing period for state office candidates opens on Feb. 28, according to the Secretary of State's website.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.