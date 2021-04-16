Sen. Ragan and Rep. Latham talk affordable housing, child care, workforce

Another need that Latham stressed during the discussion was affordable housing: "It is one of our greatest needs. It has to be addressed somewhere."

Ragan then responded, "Having affordable housing, when people come to lock for employment, is really critical."

When the conversation turned to the matter of tourism, both Ragan and Latham mentioned a recent attempt to increase funding in an economic development bill.

"There was not adequate funding in the Senate. It was in the million dollar range rather than the $5 million range," Ragan said. "I do believe when we invest in tourism, we see the advantages here."

Latham said that, in the House, representatives wanted to be able to provide more to tourism but were unable to.

Before the event ended, Latham and Ragan each spoke to what they expect for North Iowa and the state as a whole as the pandemic slowly recedes.

"I really believe there’s a sense of optimism," Latham said. "People are wanting to get out. People are wanting to see and do things...Go to the lake."