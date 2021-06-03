Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks on prescription drug bill, immigration in Clear Lake

Grassley praised the 26 governors, one of which is Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, who decided to no longer accept federal unemployment benefits in June instead of waiting for them to end nationwide on Sept. 11.

“These 26 governors are even smarter than the congress of the United States,” Grassley said. “These 26 governors have said … we are not going to take this $300 anymore, so people are going to have to go out and get a job, so that should help.”

For Iowans, federal unemployment benefits are set to end on Saturday, June 12.

Some attendees also wanted to know if Grassley, the oldest senator in the Republican Party at 87 years old, would be seeking reelection next year.

"I'll ask the obvious (question)," one person asked. "Will we get to see you for another six years?"

“Don’t you think I should give it some thought,” Grassley joked in response.

At the end of the Q&A session Grassley received a standing ovation from all the members of the audience, with several taking the time to thank him personally for what he's done for Iowa.