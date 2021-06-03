Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks on prescription drug bill, immigration in Clear Lake

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley spoke in Clear Lake to nearly 30 members of the Clear Lake Rotary Club on Thursday afternoon, addressing their concerns over illegal immigration and the multitude of jobs open across northern Iowa.
One attendee asked about the status of the southern United States border: "Do you have an update on the border situation in Mexico?"
Grassley came down hard on the current state of border control, calling it a “crisis.”
Grassley expressed concern over those coming across the border, saying that illegal immigrants represent a potential COVID-19 concern with “about 10%” of those coming across the border illegally testing positive for the virus. Grassley’s concern resides with those coming over the border potentially becoming “super spreaders” of COVID-19, he said.
Grassley also claimed that children are rented out to people without children to come across the border as a family.
“Families can get in easier than individuals can get in,” Grassley said.
Grassley made this claim before in 2019, and when asked, he said, “I didn’t ask for evidence and all I know is what the acting head of the (Department of Homeland Security) said," CNN reported.
CNN could not confirm these claims made by Grassley in 2019, but sources told CNN that children being used this way to cross the border was "uncommon." However, this situation had happened at least once with a Honduran man who presented a fake birth certificate for a three-year-old child who he claimed was his son but was not.
Grassley laid the blame for the border situation on President Joe Biden, saying it is squarely his office’s responsibility.
“It’s a crisis, and I don’t see any improvement on it at this point,” Grassley said. “We probably need a lot of immigration legislation, but you don’t need any immigration legislation to shut the border down. That’s the executive branch of the government’s responsibility.”
Grassley also took the time to address concerns of business owners in Iowa struggling to fill vacant jobs.
“We have a situation where the federal government has paid people more to stay at home and not work than if they were working,” Grassley said. “The federal government has created this problem, and the federal government will have to eliminate it.”
Grassley claimed that 42% of federal unemployment recipients are making more than they would have by working their original jobs.
Grassley praised the 26 governors, one of which is Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, who decided to no longer accept federal unemployment benefits in June instead of waiting for them to end nationwide on Sept. 11.
“These 26 governors are even smarter than the congress of the United States,” Grassley said. “These 26 governors have said … we are not going to take this $300 anymore, so people are going to have to go out and get a job, so that should help.”
For Iowans, federal unemployment benefits are set to end on Saturday, June 12.
Some attendees also wanted to know if Grassley, the oldest senator in the Republican Party at 87 years old, would be seeking reelection next year.
"I'll ask the obvious (question)," one person asked. "Will we get to see you for another six years?"
“Don’t you think I should give it some thought,” Grassley joked in response.
At the end of the Q&A session Grassley received a standing ovation from all the members of the audience, with several taking the time to thank him personally for what he's done for Iowa.
Grassley took time after the Q&A to highlight his bipartisan bill, the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act of 2020, which aims to limit the prices of prescription drugs. The bill was co-authored by Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon in July of last year and passed in the Finance Committee on a vote of 19-9.
The bill failed to move forward in the Senate last year; Grassley noted last December that he hoped that would change during the Biden administration.
The bill would limit the increased price in drugs to no more than the consumer price index and limit out-of-pocket co-pays to no more than $31,000, ensure a “fair” price on insulin, according to Grassley.
“The main thing is to get the price of drugs down,” Grassley said about the bill. “And not have these increases of 5 and 10 percent a couple of times a year.”
Grassley is in the middle of his annual tour of Iowa's 99 counties. By the end of the week, Grassley will have made his way through 71 of Iowa's 99 counties.
