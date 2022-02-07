 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sen. Amanda Ragan will not seek re-election

  • 0

Sen. Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City, will not be seeking re-election in 2022. 

On Monday, Ragan sent out a press release confirming that she will not be running for re-election of her state senate seat. 

“I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election to the Iowa State Senate," Ragan said via press release. "I want to thank the people of North Iowa for giving me the opportunity to represent them in the Iowa Senate. With their support, I have worked in a bi-partisan manner with Republicans and Democrats to make Iowa a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Ragan served the Iowa State Senate for 20 years, representing Cerro Gordo County and Senate District 27. 

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it
Sen. Amanda Ragan

Ragan

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After big pandemic losses, governments see rebound

After big pandemic losses, governments see rebound

State and local governments lost at least $117 billion of expected revenue early in the pandemic, according to an Associated Press analysis, but many are now awash in record amounts of money, boosted partly by federal aid.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine tensions: France's Macron 'reasonably optimistic' ahead of talks with Putin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News