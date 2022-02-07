Sen. Amanda Ragan will not seek re-election

On Monday, Ragan sent out a press release confirming that she will not be running for re-election of her state senate seat.

“I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election to the Iowa State Senate," Ragan said via press release. "I want to thank the people of North Iowa for giving me the opportunity to represent them in the Iowa Senate. With their support, I have worked in a bi-partisan manner with Republicans and Democrats to make Iowa a great place to live, work and raise a family.”