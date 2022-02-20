Sen. Amanda Ragan reflects on 20 years of service in North Iowa

2022 will be Sen. Amanda Ragan's, D-Mason City, final year serving on the Iowa State Senate.

"It has been a real privilege to represent the people of North Iowa," Ragan said.

Ragan, who is currently serving her sixth term in the Iowa State Senate, first assumed office in 2002 after winning a special election due to the vacancy of Sen. Merlin Bartz.

Ragan looks back to her first year running for office and recalls what made her so passionate about pursuing the chance of serving in legislation.

"I found early on that you really get to know the community," Ragan said. "My husband and I door knocked 2,700 doors in the last election, and that's a way you get to know the community and know the person at the door."

Since taking up her role in the Iowa State Senate, Ragan has worked towards numerous goals for North Iowans, but one that stands out above the rest to her is what she has achieved in healthcare expansion.

Ragan looks at examples like a part-time worker in the state who at one point wasn't covered by healthcare despite being a working member of the community.

Following Medicaid expansions that Ragan played a part in people like this part-time worker were able to get the preventive health care necessary to stay healthy and out of the emergency room.

Another point of pride for Ragan was providing an outlet to her constituents to seek the help they needed at a local or state level. "We were able to help open a door for them," Ragan said. "That's just a good feeling when you're able to make someone's life easier."

Now, 20 years on, Ragan has decided she will not be seeking re-election of her Iowa State Senate seat. While the main reason Ragan has chosen to step down is because she believes now is "just the right time," she admits that it's also in part to the changes of how the Iowa State Senate operates compared to in the past.

The biggest change Ragan perceived is the lack of bipartisanship, and the inability for some involved in legislation to work across the aisle on issues. "It's a different climate in the legislator now, it's just a different environment," Ragan said. "The ability to work across the aisle is the biggest difference to me."

Ragan cites even as recently as 2014 when she and other legislators were able to pass legislation on Medicaid expansion in unison with Republicans, such as former Speaker of the House Representatives Linda Upmeyer, which Ragan said provided additional healthcare to more than 150,000 Iowans.

"I just don't see those same opportunities," Ragan said.

But while Ragan will no longer serve on the Iowa State Senate starting, that doesn't mean she fully is stepping away from the community.

Ragan still intends to be an advocate for the North Iowa community after stepping away from her role. Specifically, Ragan wants to continue pushing improvements to child care in the region and still be a point of contact for concerned residents of the community.

Ragan currently serves in Senate District 27, and most recently beat out Shannon Latham to retain the seat in 2018 in a tight election that saw her win by just a few hundred votes.

Due to redistricting, Ragan would have been seeking re-election in Senate District 30 in 2022, with District 27 being moved to East Central Iowa including communities such as Iowa Falls, Grundy Center and Montezuma.

The new District 30 includes Cerro Gordo County, Worth County, Mitchell County and the western portion of Floyd County.

No one has yet announced an intention to seek election in Senate District 30, but Ragan says she knows of a few people who are currently interested in the opportunity.

For whoever ends up succeeding Ragan, her advice is simple: Just listen.

"I think you can really learn a lot by just listening," Ragan said. "It's important to listen to both sides, that's never hurt anybody... There's so many issues we can all work on and it starts with listening."

The new districts kick into effect on Jan. 2, 2023.

