See who's on Cerro Gordo County's delinquent tax list

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned County Treasurer of Cerro Gordo County, Iowa will on June 21, 2021, at the Cerro Gordo County Boardroom, 220 N Washington Ave in Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, at the hour of eight o'clock a.m., proceed to offer at public sale in accordance with Chapter 446, Code of Iowa, 2021, the following described AY 2019 real estate (CT, SA, DR) and AY 2021 mobile homes (MH) for delinquent taxes (DT & DM), interest and costs and any prior years.

After the sale, if the real estate or mobile home is not redeemed within the period provided in Chapter 447, Code of Iowa, the right to redeem expires and a deed may be issued.

An asterisk (*) indicates property that has been advertised two years without sale. Those parties interested in bidding must complete registration, submit $25 fee to the Treasurer's Office by 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Each bid number must be registered to a different name and be compliant with Iowa HF 256.

View Cerro Gordo's delinquent tax list here:

