Second time is the charm? Cerro Gordo draws for council candidates ... again

No, you're not having deja vu.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday to complete the county election canvass, and had to draw names out of a basket for the second time in a week to settle ties in the Swaledale and Rock Falls city council elections.

At the supervisors' meeting on Nov. 9, the supervisors had to draw names out of a basket to settle the multi-way tie between write-in candidates of the two cities.

There were five candidates who tied with one vote each in Rock Falls and three candidates who tied with two votes each in Swaledale.

Lance Yost's name was picked out of the basket for Rock Falls, and Theresa Ward was picked for Swaledale.

The problem? Both Ward and Yost declined to serve on the city council, meaning the supervisors had to meet to draw names all over again.

There were four names left as candidates for the city council in Rock Falls; Shawn Andrea, Rodger Luther, Megan Quam and Eppie Johnson.

In Swaledale there were two names left to choose from in Roger Myhre Jr. and Rodney Bailey.

Supervisor Chris Watts picked the names out of the basket.

Johnson's name was chosen to serve in Rock Falls, and Myhre Jr.'s name was selected for Swaledale. Myhre Jr. was elected to serve on the Swaledale City Council previously, back in 2017.

The respective city clerks will be notified of the people who were selected by election deputy Tracie Siemers, and both will be given 10 days to decide if they will accept the seat on city council.

If either Johnson or Myhre Jr. turn down the city council seat, it will not go to the supervisors to re-draw names, but instead the seat will be left vacant and it will be up to the remaining city council members to fill it either by appointment or special election.

Johnson and Myhre Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Globe Gazette.

