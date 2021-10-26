 Skip to main content
School board candidate Dianda warned about campaigning at school

A school board candidate who was distributing campaign materials outside a school on Tuesday morning has been told by the district to stop the practice.

Constance Dianda, who is running for one of the three, four-year-term seats on the Mason City School District's Board of Education, was handing out fliers in the car drop-off lane at Lincoln Intermediate School. The district has a policy regarding the distribution of non curriculum-related materials, which Superintendent Dave Versteeg believes also includes campaign literature.

Flier circulated by Constance Dianda

A note at the bottom of a campaign flier from school board candidate Constance Diandra urging people to vote only for her and not for three candidates.

"I was not asked nor would I approve the distribution of campaign materials on school property including its parking lots," Versteeg wrote to the Globe in an email.

Dianda did not immediately return a phone call for comment on Tuesday.

The fliers triggered calls to the district and the Globe Gazette not only for the fact they were distributed on school property, but that they also encouraged a practice called "undervoting."

"I view encouraging us to 'undervote' as a devaluation of us and the other candidates," wrote Yvonne Addis in a letter sent to the Globe.

"Early voting now available at courthouse, 220 N. Washington, Open 8am to 4:30pm, Ballet [sic] reads "vote for no more than 3," You increase my chance to win if you only vote for me and not 2 others," is what Dianda wrote on the flier distributed Tuesday morning.

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said such a practice is allowed, but will get your ballot kicked back to you for verification after it passes through the optical reader, which will see it as an "undervote," or a ballot that doesn't have the maximum number of selections on it. The voter will have to verify that they intended to undervote on their ballot, Wedmore said.

And as for the idea that undervoting increases the odds of one particular candidate, while theoretically it's true, it's a big risk to the candidate. Unless they get a majority of poll-goers undervoting, they won't win.

"It's wasting votes," Wedmore said.

