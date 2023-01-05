Schickel talks improvements, hotel at Mason City's annual State of City address

Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel delivered his annual State of the City address Tuesday night with a focus on neighborhood betterment across the city.

"For every resident, the most important place in town is within 100 feet of their own home. That’s why flourishing neighborhoods are one of the immediate goals for the Mason City Council for the New Year," Schickel said.

Among the improvement projects he cited are updating streets and lighting, and addressing blighted properties throughout the city.

"Abandoned houses have a terrible impact on neighborhoods. They hurt surrounding property values and pose safety hazards," Schickel said. "Since City Council set a goal three years ago, Mason City has addressed 48 blighted houses. They are either being demolished or rehabilitated."

Schickel praised work being done in the West Downtown neighborhood, citing the building of The River II apartments and the pending renovation of the former Mason City YWCA building on South Adams Avenue.

The city also will work to provide free Wi-Fi to all of downtown. Installation of the service is expected to be completed by March.

The mayor shifted gears to note an uptick in development inquiries in 2022. "Our Development Review Committee assists developers looking at investing in Mason City. The DRC received 62 proposals last year, up from the previous years. Ten major site plans were approved, also an increase," Schickel said. "One of the many exciting plans is the adaptive reuse of the old Shopko site for EV golf car assembly and its showroom."

According to Schickel, more than 50 projects and initiatives are in the works, with upgrades on the way to Iowa Highway 122 West and U.S. Highway 65 South and facility improvements being made to both the fire and police departments.

Addressing what he called "the elephant in the room," Schickel pointed to the downtown hotel project as a topic that needs to be addressed.

"While Mason City saw a record number of projects and improvements last year, it’s of course disappointing that construction isn’t underway," Schickel said.

"Here’s where things stand: The US Department of Agriculture has a Rural Development Loan Guarantee program. It encourages private investment in areas where it might not otherwise occur. The USDA has approved a bank loan guarantee for the hotel. The early skywalk work was essential. It saved substantially on construction costs and prevented interference with the hotel construction."

Despite the hotel setback, Schickel's advice to residents was to focus on the progress Mason City is enjoying.