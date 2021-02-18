Salary increase proposed for Clear Lake City Council

For the first time in eight years, the Clear Lake City Council is considering a pay raise.
The City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the annual compensation of elected officials to $300 per month for council members and $700 per month for the mayor effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“I support this proposal, but I also want to make it very clear that I’m confident that all of us up here would serve for nothing,” said Bennett Smith, Clear Lake city councilman. “It’s an honor and privilege to serve our community on this council and I want to thank our city for providing this stipend to us as council members. We greatly appreciate it.”
City Administrator Scott Flory reviewed the ordinance amendment with the council Monday evening.
Currently, council members receive $2,500 per year and the mayor earns $7,500 a year.
Under the proposed amendment, council members would make $3,600 per year and the mayor would make $8,400 per year, which is an increase of $1,100 and $900 per year, respectively.
At a recent strategic planning session, the council discussed an increase in compensation for elected officials, Flory said.
The last time the compensation for elected officials was adjusted was in 2014.
At that time, it was increased from $50 per meeting to $2,500 per year, a more than $1,000 bump.
By law, no compensation increase can occur until Jan. 1, 2022, after the regular city election in November. A change in compensation of the mayor doesn’t go into effect during the term in which the change is adopted.
The proposed ordinance also includes a clause that ties future compensation increases for elected officials to the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers starting Jan. 1, 2023.
This compensation amount should be adjusted no less than 1% and no greater than 3%, the ordinance states.
According to the ordinance, in the event of excessive absences unrelated to illness or disability, the council member’s compensation will be pro-rated accordingly.
The ordinance must be approved on three readings before it becomes law.
The council will act on the second and third readings of the ordinance amendment at its meetings on March 1 and March 15, respectively.
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-1.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-2.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-3.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-4.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-5.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-6.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-7.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-8.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-9.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-10.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-11.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-13.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-14.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-15.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-16.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-17.jpg
Frosty day - Feb. 2, 2020-18.jpg
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.