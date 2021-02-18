Salary increase proposed for Clear Lake City Council

For the first time in eight years, the Clear Lake City Council is considering a pay raise.

The City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the annual compensation of elected officials to $300 per month for council members and $700 per month for the mayor effective Jan. 1, 2022.

“I support this proposal, but I also want to make it very clear that I’m confident that all of us up here would serve for nothing,” said Bennett Smith, Clear Lake city councilman. “It’s an honor and privilege to serve our community on this council and I want to thank our city for providing this stipend to us as council members. We greatly appreciate it.”

City Administrator Scott Flory reviewed the ordinance amendment with the council Monday evening.

Currently, council members receive $2,500 per year and the mayor earns $7,500 a year.

Under the proposed amendment, council members would make $3,600 per year and the mayor would make $8,400 per year, which is an increase of $1,100 and $900 per year, respectively.

At a recent strategic planning session, the council discussed an increase in compensation for elected officials, Flory said.