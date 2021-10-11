Roadwork on South Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City begins

The South Eisenhower Avenue turning lane paving project gets underway in Mason City today.

The project will add a southbound right-turn lane on South Eisenhower Avenue at its intersection with Highway 122/Fourth Street Southwest.

The work also includes removing pavement at the intersection's northwest corner, utility adjustments, ditch shaping and a storm sewer culvert extension.

While construction is ongoing, westbound traffic on Highway 122/Fourth Street Southwest will be reduced to one lane, as will southbound traffic on South Eisenhower Avenue north of the intersection.

The project is expected to continue for about three weeks.

For more information about the project, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at 641-421-3605.

