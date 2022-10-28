Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58

Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8.

A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties.

Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley.

Charles City resident Charley Thomson, an attorney and businessman, won the Republican primary in June with 55.21% of the vote.

He'll face Floyd resident Dené Lundberg, a retired family consumer sciences teacher. Lundberg was not on the primary ballot and entered the race this summer after being nominated by the Iowa Democratic Party.

Thomson previously lost a Republican primary for then-Iowa House District 52 in 2020. Lundberg has never run for public office.

Lundberg, 61, describes herself as a “public servant, problem solver, and people person.”

“I’m frustrated that more people aren’t involved in politics and there was no candidate on the Democratic ticket, and I just feel like we need a choice in who is going to represent us," she said.

She feels the most important issue on voters’ minds relates to funding emergency management services, with many operations across the three counties run by volunteers.

Another priority for the former teacher is "being an advocate for public education.”

“I know how important education is to our communities,” she said. “It’s the cornerstone of our communities, and we have to do a better job of taking care of education in Iowa.”

She also highlighted “taking better care of Iowans in general” as a top issue.

“The health care system – there’s too many people, especially in rural Iowa, with limited access to health care. It is a challenge for people, and mental health care is nonexistent in this area,” Lundberg said.

Thomson, 62, jumped into the race for two reasons: protect Iowans’ rights and advance their interests.

He said in a June email that Iowans' rights and liberties are “under attack from leftists in the federal government and here in Iowa."

Thomson also is “frustrated and angry” that voters have elected “Republicans” to the General Assembly who “seem to turn into something else when it comes time to vote on legislation."

He billed himself as a “constitutional conservative who wants to see lower taxes, efficient government and responsive government” in an interview Wednesday.

Gender ideology, and “the whole notion of schools keeping pretty important information from parents” is the latest “big issue” voters talk about on the campaign trail.

“It’s very troubling. It’s another reason why public schools need to be more responsive to parents, and why school choice is all the more important,” Thomson said.

He says he’s heard generally that “people are very concerned about the taxes and see some sort of property tax relief.”

Inflation and high energy costs are another focus.

“There are not a lot of things that we can do at the state level on inflation, aside from making the state government function more efficiently, reduce taxes and make Iowa as prosperous as it can be,” Thomson said.

Lundberg and Thomson also voiced their views on gun rights, abortion rights, and the hostile environment in Des Moines between Republican and Democrats.

“I support the Second Amendment. My husband and I are gun owners. I grew up on a farm, and our guns here are used mainly to keep the raccoons out of the chicken house,” said Lundberg.

Thompson said he supports the Second Amendment as “an essential basis for our liberty."

When it comes to abortion, Lundberg is pro-choice.

“We need to take the government out of women’s health care. It’s a very private, personal, and oftentimes a painful issue. And the government doesn’t have any business in that,” she said.

“Will Iowa be pro-life or pro-abortion?” was a top issue for Thomson in June when responding to emailed questions.

“Human life begins at the moment of conception,” he said in concluding a lengthy response. “I have yet to find a rational basis for concluding that human life begins at some other moment. ... Under the Constitution, no person can be deprived of life without due process.

He blames much of the combative environment in state politics on social media.

“Most Democrats come at politics in good faith and are trying to help people. And I respect that,” he said.

“I think our democracy functions best when both parties get together and discuss their policy differences and then try to come up with consensus on what the best way forward is,” Thomson added.

Lundberg said, “We've got to work with the middle, and make things happen.”

“It’s having conversation and it’s listening to the people of the state. That’s critical. I don’t think we have that right now,” she said.