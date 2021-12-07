Representative Stone Announces Re-Election Campaign for Iowa House

Representative Henry Stone (R-Forest City) has announced his re-election bid for Iowa House. Stone currently represents House District 7. Under the newly confirmed redistricting maps, he will run for House District 9 in 2022. “In my first term in the Iowa Legislature, I have learned many invaluable lessons, worked on meaningful legislation, and met some extraordinary people that I have the privilege of serving,” said Stone. “We’ve made progress on many issues, but there’s still more work to be done to protect Iowans’ individual freedoms, defend Iowa values, and revitalize rural Iowa. My work is not done, and I look forward to continuing to serve my new and current constituents in the Iowa statehouse.”

Stone spent 22 years in the US Air Force, deploying four times to the Middle East and serving four additional overseas tours. Additionally, Stone coached and mentored young men as a high school and college football coach.

Iowa House District 9 includes Emmet and Winnebago Counties as well as most of Kossuth county. Stone’s current district, which he will continue to represent through 2022, includes all of Emmet and Winnebago counties and a smaller portion of Kossuth county.

Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) said Stone accomplished a great deal in his first term in the Iowa House. “Already in his first term, Henry Stone has been tasked with leading some of our most important pieces of legislation through the Iowa House, most recently, a bill to protect Iowans’ individual freedoms from COVID-19 vaccine mandates,” said Grassley. “Stone is a talented, hardworking legislator, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to better the lives of Iowans.Stone will be seeking his second term in the Iowa House. He lives in Forest City with his wife Pennie.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

