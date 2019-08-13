Just hours after an event in Urbandale where Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, questioned whether or not there would be "any population of the world left" if people who were the product of rape and incest were pulled from the family tree, the nine-term congressman continued to talk about abortion at a community center in Rockwell.
Abortion
While the episode wasn't explicitly mentioned during King's first town hall in Cerro Gordo County since the 2018 election, King was asked about abortion exceptions during the Q&A portion of the hour-long event.
Katie Koehler, a Mason City resident and long-time educator, presented a case to King of a pre-teen student of hers, who had been raped and become pregnant, and asked whether or not the student should've been able to seek an abortion in such a situation.
King didn't flat out say no to Koehler's hypothetical. Instead he said he'd go back and consider the scenario she'd presented while restating a core belief of his.
"I believe in the sanctity of life," King said.
Koehler said she didn't feel like King actually answered her question but hoped she'd somehow gotten through.
"He did say he was going to go back and think about it. I hope he gets back to me and I hope it makes him think," she said.
Immigration
For much of the rest of the event, King avoided the subject of his latest controversy and discussed his twinned hobby horses of immigration and trade.
He denied that undocumented immigrants at border patrol facilities were being mistreated despite reports of occupants being malnourished and subjected to unsanitary conditions.
At one point, King mused aloud "How long does it take an entire congressional district to be supplanted by illegal aliens?" and said that several already had but he only offered his own quick math rather than data or reporting.
"If we let this go, our political balance will be destroyed," King said.
When asked whether or not he supported DREAMERS (individuals who have lived in the US without official authorization since coming to the country as a minor) staying in the United States, King responded that he believed in the rule of law.
"I don't want to equivocate with anyone ... I want to mean what I say," King stated before denying that he asked, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?", according to a January New York Times story.
Those remarks, part of a slew of controversial statements King has made over the years, led to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, stripping King of his committee assignments, and for which King chastised him during Wednesday's town hall.
Trade
King opened the event by talking at length about trade while attempting to drown out a vocal protester. He said that a trade deal with the United States and China needs to happen as quickly as possible and claimed that he is the only member of Iowa's House delegation, which includes Democrats Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne, to support President Donald Trump's plan.
While acknowledging that corn markets have taken a hit due to Trump's trade war with China, King called it a "short-term pain."
King pegged the main problem with China to be about intellectual property theft and offered up a story about Chinese engineers skirting U.S. patents to manufacture cockpit doors. That anecdote was delivered alongside a joke King made about eating shark-fin soup as he toured the Chinese mainland.
Still King expressed his hope that the United States would be able to build pipelines to do exports and diversify its global economic reach.
Challengers
Opponents on all sides slammed the Congressman before, during and after the Rockwell event for the comments he made about abortion at his Urbandale stop.
Democratic candidate for Iowa's 4th Congressional District J.D. Scholten, who lost to King in 2018 by 3%, the lowest margin King has seen in a victory, was quick to say that "Yet again, Steve King puts his selfish, hateful ideology above the needs of the people of Iowa’s 4th District. Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable."
State Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Sioux City, who is running against King in the primary and has out-raised him in campaign funds, said that King was hurting Republicans.
"I am 100% pro-life, but Congressman King’s bizarre comments and behavior diminish our message and damage our cause," he said.
Presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke all slammed King, called him a racist and that it was time for him to go.
