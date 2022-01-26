 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rep. Sharon Steckman to seek seventh term in Iowa Legislature

  • Updated
Iowa state capitol
Rep. Steckman (D-Mason City) will seek a seventh term as the area's representative in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2022.

Steckman, who serves District 53 in the Iowa House of Representatives, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Rep. Sharon Steckman

“Being your state representative has given me opportunities that I would never have had otherwise, and I am grateful. I love being that 'squeaky wheel' for my constituents when they face a problem with state or federal government,” Steckman said in a statement.

“I want to continue that work for North Iowans and work toward improvement of the issues that are close to my heart; education, childcare, healthcare, the environment, and equity for everyone.”

Steckman spent 30 years as a teacher in the Mason City Community School District, and is a member of the House Education Committee. She also serves on Information Technology, Public Safety, and the Administration & Regulation Budget subcommittees. 

While Steckman presently serves the District 53, under the census-driven realignment of political districts, she will seek re-election in the District 59, where the eastern portion of Cerro Gordo County and Mason City are now located.  

Steckman is the only candidate who has announced their intention to run for the House seat in the new District 59. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

