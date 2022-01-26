Rep. Sharon Steckman to seek eighth term in Iowa legislature

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct length in which Rep. Steckman has served in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Rep. Steckman (D-IA District 53) will seek an eighth term as the area's representative in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2022.

Steckman, who serves in the Iowa House of Representatives, made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Being your state representative has given me opportunities that I would never have had otherwise, and I am grateful. I love being that 'squeaky wheel' for my constituents when they face a problem with state or federal government,” Steckman said in a statement.

“I want to continue that work for North Iowans and work toward improvement of the issues that are close to my heart; education, childcare, healthcare, the environment, and equity for everyone.”

Steckman began serving in the Iowa House of Representatives in 2009, following a win over former Mason City Council member, Scott Tornquist. Since then, Steckman has held a firm grasp on the house seat, winning seven consecutive elections, several of which she ran unopposed.

In the 2020 election, Steckman garnered nearly double numbers of her Republican adversary Simon Abela, grabbing over 65% of the total vote.

While Steckman presently serves District 53, under the census-driven realignment of political districts, she will seek re-election in the District 59, where the eastern portion of Cerro Gordo County and Mason City are now located.

During her time in the House, Steckman's aim has been to fight for education, help Iowa families and protect vulnerable Iowans, according to her website.

Steckman has attempted to uphold those campaign values in her role as a member of the House Education Committee and Information Technology, Public Safety, and the Administration & Regulation Budget subcommittees.

She has also previously served on the Appropriations Committee and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee, ending both of her tenures there in December of 2021.

Steckman spent 30 years as a teacher in the Mason City Community School District, and is a Mason City resident. She is the only candidate who has announced their intention to run for the House seat in the new District 59.

