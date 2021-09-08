 Skip to main content
Regan Banks resigns as mayor of Manly
Manly City Hall

This year's auditor's report found improper payments to Manly Mayor Regan Banks and said the city's arrangement with the fire department "appears to violate the Iowa Constitution."

 Jared McNett

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Regan Banks officially submitted his resignation as mayor of Manly, according to Manly City Clerk Dee Dunbar. 

Banks served as mayor of Manly for two separate stints, first from 2003 to 2007 and again from 2017 to 2021.

Banks was recently the subject of some controversy after Iowa Auditor Rob Sand's office's audit of the city of Manly cited Banks for receiving three separate $50 payments intended for attendance meetings which were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, totaling $150. The auditor's office recommended in its report that the city should seek reimbursement.  

Months went by without Banks returning the money to the city, however, Dunbar confirmed that Banks had returned the $150 prior to resigning. 

In a public post on his Facebook page, Banks said he is stepping away as mayor "for (his) health and (to) spend time with family." 

Regan Banks (copy)

Banks

Banks declined further comment. 

Serving as mayor pro tem is Scott Heagal, who also serves on the Manly City Council. The council will hold a special session meeting on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. at Manly City Hall to discuss whether or not a special election will be held before the November elections.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

