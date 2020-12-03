 Skip to main content
Read it for yourself: Iowa's COVID-19 vaccine planning
Read it for yourself: Iowa's COVID-19 vaccine planning

How do Pfizer and Moderna compare? When will Iowa receive its first COVID-19 vaccines, and how many? Who will receive the first ones?

Read the rundown from the Iowa Department of Public Health here.

This information is as of Dec. 3, 2020.

Download PDF Vaccine_Brief_Vaccine_Dec3_2020_Fin.pdf
