Mussels are invertebrates of many talents.

Even underwater, these proud members of the mollusk phylum are capable of producing a kind of glue that can keep them stuck to almost any surface they need. When the time comes for certain mussel youths to move, their parents can concoct a lure to con hapless bass into getting close enough for the young mussels to latch onto the fish and be carried to a new resting place. Once safely nestled in a locale, certain mussels, such as the freshwater pearl mussel, can live anywhere from several decades to a century.

If all of that weren't enough, mussels are also capable of altering plans for certain construction projects.

Rarity

Presently, Mason City is in the midst of doing mitigation work to three dams on the stretch of the Winnebago River that runs through town so that it can be more navigable for recreationalists. But a segment of work in East Park is having to shift due to the discovery of mussel beds that feature several state-threatened species, including creeper mussels, cylindrical papershell mussels and ellipse mussels, as well as the state-endangered species the "Ohio River Pigtoe."

"What we have here is a pretty diverse assemblage of mussels relative to other interior streams," said Kelly Poole, a mussel expert for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

According to Poole, there are at least 11 species at one of the dam locations and 10 species at another.

"Both projects have mussels in the vicinity and we’re really working with our rivers program and the city to think through how we can minimize impacts and deliver projects Mason City is looking forward to having," she said.

A chapter about dams and river ecology from an Iowa DNR report found that mussels have been in a precarious place in the state for awhile now.

"In recent years, the story of mussels has been one of declining populations and potential extirpation of a number of species from Iowa. Unfortunately, they fall victim to a variety of today’s stresses on streams," the report laid out. "Stressors may include excessive and overly frequent channel scour events that re-locate the animals to inopportune places or bury them under sediments, excessive nutrients or low dissolved oxygen, and an inability to re-populate after events such as chemical spills."

The Ohio River pigtoe, which was found in one of the Mason City beds, is one of at least nine mussel species in the state that's considered endangered, along with the spectacle case, slippershell, buckhorn, Ozark pigtoe, bullhead, slough sandshell, yellow sandshell, and the Higgin’s-eye pearly mussel.

Mussel endangerment is an issue in other states as well. A 2020 article from Undark, a non-profit science publication, written by Marion Renault reported that "more than 70 percent of the mussels are imperiled or have been driven to extinction by pollution, habitat destruction, and other human-made hardships."

However, certain mussels can return with a concerted effort.

A 2019 article from the Iowa DNR reported that in 1998, no live species of mussels could be found in Buchanan County's Lime Creek. The article said that in 2006 residents formed a "watershed council" to reduce runoff of chemicals, sand and silt. In time, they were able to reduce sediment runoff by 959 tons a year. Locals managed to curb phosphorous contamination by 1,500 pounds per year and drop nitrate-nitrogen levels by 19%.

By 2011, Iowa DNR and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials discovered six species of mussels in the same creek where there once were none.

It's not just the rarity that makes the in Mason City important, it's the functionality as well.

Mussels such as the ellipse or the cylindrical papershell work to constantly filter the water of certain bacteria and chemicals. If that weren't enough, they can also help stave off erosion.

"Because mussels firmly anchor themselves to the lake or stream bed, they may actually stabilize the lake or stream bottom, thus minimizing the scouring affects of floods and wave action," a post from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources noted.

What needs to be done

With the actual dam work, Poole said it would be important to not have a construction footprint landing on the mussel bed and that that could be achieved with minimal modifications. As for the mussels themselves, relocation might need to happen.

"In this instance, a relocation involves a very focused effort to collect animals from the riverbed, they’re held in a safe manner and then repositioned in another area with similar habitat characteristics," Poole said.

The issue is something the Iowa DNR has seen around dams before.

"We’ve dealt with this on quite a few dams," said Glenn Harman, a river programs' environmental specialist for the Iowa DNR. "A lot of times what happens around dams, it creates a rocky habitat so we find mussel beds downstream of dams."

The redesign cost itself totaled about $23,000 and Mason City Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler, who's overseen the project, said that that was covered by the Iowa DNR. The overall work on the Winnebago River dam mitigation project will take some more time to finish.

According to Stangler, two out of three dams on the Winnebago still need to be mitigated. That can't happen until the project is fully bid out and the river is low enough to do the necessary work. Stangler said he doesn't expect that moving the mussels would significantly impede the project.

"It has no effect on one of the dams and a small effect on the other dam."

When any mussels are relocated, Poole said she plans to be there and hopes that it could be a learning experience for her and her colleagues.

"In this scenario, we’re looking forward to collecting some additional baseline information because we feel like there’s the potential to learn a lot about the habitat and river in general that’s supporting a population like this and maybe having that inform other dam removal projects."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

