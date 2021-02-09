Ragan, Steckman host virtual town hall Wednesday

State Sen. Amanda Ragan and State Rep. Sharon Steckman will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening.

The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom Wednesday and will feature topics like state support for local schools as well as other issues before the Iowa Legislature.

Brian Hanft, CG Public Health director, will be a guest at the town hall.

Ragan's district, Senate 27, covers Franklin County, western Cerro Gordo, and part of Butler; Steckman's district, House 53, is focused in Mason City and central Cerro Gordo County.

To register for the event, visit the link below and use your email address.

