Ragan, Steckman host virtual town hall Wednesday

State Sen. Amanda Ragan and State Rep. Sharon Steckman will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening.
The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom Wednesday and will feature topics like state support for local schools as well as other issues before the Iowa Legislature.
Brian Hanft, CG Public Health director, will be a guest at the town hall.
Ragan's district, Senate 27, covers Franklin County, western Cerro Gordo, and part of Butler; Steckman's district, House 53, is focused in Mason City and central Cerro Gordo County.
To register for the event, visit the link below and use your email address.
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIscOyvrDIvGNVtzaaFIguY0j_sAPqO_lav?fbclid=IwAR07xsCynPF5hKzd0D7g6xP_2MeNwr8ks-kiDtMvJQ3TrDRKW3t1PPBQyiU