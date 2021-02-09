 Skip to main content
Ragan, Steckman host virtual town hall Wednesday
Ragan, Steckman host virtual town hall Wednesday

State Sen. Amanda Ragan and State Rep. Sharon Steckman will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening.

The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom Wednesday and will feature topics like state support for local schools as well as other issues before the Iowa Legislature.

Sen. Amanda Ragan headshot

Ragan 

Brian Hanft, CG Public Health director, will be a guest at the town hall.

Rep. Sharon Steckman headshot

Steckman

Ragan's district, Senate 27, covers Franklin County, western Cerro Gordo, and part of Butler; Steckman's district, House 53, is focused in Mason City and central Cerro Gordo County.

To register for the event, visit the link below and use your email address.

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIscOyvrDIvGNVtzaaFIguY0j_sAPqO_lav?fbclid=IwAR07xsCynPF5hKzd0D7g6xP_2MeNwr8ks-kiDtMvJQ3TrDRKW3t1PPBQyiU

