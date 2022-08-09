Ragan recognized by Iowa Community Action Association for helping Iowa families

The Iowa Community Action Association recently honored state Sen. Amanda Ragan of Mason City for her bipartisan work to help Iowa families and communities.

The Iowa Community Action Association, based in Des Moines, is an organization that helps provide a wide range of services to empower low-income citizens to become self-sufficient, according to its website. The nonprofit group helps citizens in all of Iowa's 99 counties.

At a statewide conference last month, Ragan was one of three state legislators named a “Friend of Community Action.” The annual award is given to individuals who champion causes that benefit individuals and families served by the Iowa Community Action network. Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, and Rep. Dr. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, were recognized with Ragan.

“Community Action could not execute its mission to serve individuals facing economic hardship without the involvement of community leaders such as Representatives Bossman and Jeneary and Senator Ragan,” said Executive Director of Iowa Community Action Association Katherine Riley Harrington in a statement. “These three legislators were instrumental in advocating for an increase in funding to the Family Development and Self Sufficiency Program (FaDSS) in the 2021 Legislative Session.”

"I deeply appreciate this award. In my time in public service, I have always believed the mission of government, at all levels, is to help our fellow citizens and make their lives better. Helping families dealing with challenges become successful and independent makes Iowa better place for all," said Ragan in a statement.