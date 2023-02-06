The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved setting a public hearing regarding the issuance of up to $10 million of private school facility revenue and refunding bonds, but the county is under no liability if they are issued to Newman Catholic schools.
"Newman asked to issue bonds through the county," said Heather Mathre, Cerro Gordo County budget manager. "We are simply a conduit instrument that they can use our name and our good credit ranking to get better interest rates and bank qualified."
Mathre confirmed after the meeting that there would be no risk for the county. Newman would repay the bank and not the county.
"We don't carry the debt. It's not put in our statements, nothing," she said.
Mathre said a similar proceeding was held around five years ago and turned out fine.
The money would be used to continue renovations to Newman's middle and high school building. Phase one of the renovations is already underway, thanks to Newman's "Forming Disciples, Now and Forever" capital improvement campaign which began last year.
Newman K-12 Administrator Tony Adams said basically the entire interior of the 63-year-old building will be renovated and updated.
"All the classrooms, hallways, our administrative area, our library, the cafeteria. All that's being completely remodeled and redone," Adams said.
He added that the building will have air conditioning installed for the first time and the front entrance will be updated.
At the moment, one hallway, a restroom, and around six classrooms are being worked on. Adams said he hopes the renovations will be complete around this time next year, but work may stretch into the summer of 2024.
The public hearing will be held at the regular supervisors' meeting at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 27.
Clear Lake's 13th annual Harvest Festival will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with an expanded farmers market and vendors, pumpkin relay races, trolley tours, grape stomp, homemade salsa contest and waiter race.
Live music will be offered in various venues in downtown Clear Lake, featuring the Last Minute Combo, Nova Jazz, According to Hoyle, Feldspar Jazz, Betty & the Gents, Five Friends Jazz Combo, The Hats and Joe Cockson.
Those purchasing Harvest Fest Bags will be able to sample wine, craft beer and offerings from the Iowa Distilling Company. Bags are $35, and include a sampling glass, gifts from Clear Lake businesses and chances to win prizes. They can be purchased on-line at harvestfestivalcl.eventbrite.com. For information, visit clearlakeiowa.com.
The 2017-18 Travel and Adventure Film Series begins with Tom Sterling and the film “Tibet: A Light in the Darkness” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 in Beem Center Room 200, located on the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) campus.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, or $20 for a season ticket (save the price of a single admission), available at the door. For information, call the NIACC Continuing Education office at 641-422-4358.
Tibet is a mystical abode of Buddhist lamas, Shangri-la, yams, and the tallest mountain in the world. With its poetic visual style, the film lets viewers witness events rarely seen by tourists.
Travel by Landcruiser and horse cart to “the top of the world,” explore Buddhist monasteries, join pilgrims on a holy Kora, camp beside a sacred lake, and sing with blind children.
D&D Ranch Haunted Hike, located at 2532 S. Shore Drive near Clear Lake State Park, is ready to scare. Hours are 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays in October, and 7-10 p.m. Halloween.
Favorites like Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolfman are in the museum, with scary movies showing on a large projection screen.
Dale and Debbie Anderson have added a new building for the swamp and witch rooms, plus new props and an expanded haunted trail.
The Zombie Paintball Bus offers people the chance to shoot paintball guns at the ranch's 50 zombies. And the hike offers a two-level Hewitt Escape Room, open by reservation Thursdays in October.
Cost is $12 for the haunt, $10 for the zombie bus, and $15 for the escape room, with a portion going to local charities. For information or reservations, call 641-357-1695, or visit www.thedadranch.com.
"Claude Bilsborough: Iowa Painter" opens Friday, Oct. 6, in Center Space Gallery at the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City. It will be on display through Dec. 2.
Bilsborough, of Titonka, was awarded Best in Show during the Area Show: 45 exhibition in 2016 for his oil on linen piece, "In the Flyway." The award granted him a solo exhibition at the Museum.
Bilsborough’s artwork focuses on landscapes and portraiture. Motion is implied, especially in the landscapes.
The museum, at 303 Second St. S.E., is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. More information can be found at www.macniderart.org, its Facebook page, or by calling 641-421-3666. Admission is free.
Join Linda Dlouhy for an Arty Party at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S. Fourth St.
Dlouhy will guide participants step-by-step through painting a trio of funky pumpkins.
All supplies are included: 11” x 14” canvases, acrylic paints, brushes, paint smocks and more. Soft drinks and light snacks served. Beer and wine available for purchase. Cost is $32 ($30 for members). To register, contact the arts center, 641-357-1998 or clac@cltel.net.
"Abstract Landscapes" by photographer Chad Heggen of Joice are on display at the Blanden Art Museum in Fort Dodge through Dec. 16. An opening reception will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 2nd Floor Gallery, with refreshments and hors d'oeuvres. Heggen will give a talk at 4.
Heggen is a graduate of Morningside College, with a degree in Graphic Arts and a minor in Mass Communications and Photography.
The son of watercolor artist Richard Heggen, Chad found that his subjects started to be influenced by the landscape around him and his father’s early farm-based artworks. He loves working with textures and patterns created by the growth of nature and the erosion of man-made items.
The Blanden Art Museum, 920 Third Ave. S., Fort Dodge, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Clear Lake's 13th annual Harvest Festival will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with an expanded farmers market and vendors, pumpkin relay races, trolley tours, grape stomp, homemade salsa contest and waiter race.
Live music will be offered in various venues in downtown Clear Lake, featuring the Last Minute Combo, Nova Jazz, According to Hoyle, Feldspar Jazz, Betty & the Gents, Five Friends Jazz Combo, The Hats and Joe Cockson.
Those purchasing Harvest Fest Bags will be able to sample wine, craft beer and offerings from the Iowa Distilling Company. Bags are $35, and include a sampling glass, gifts from Clear Lake businesses and chances to win prizes. They can be purchased on-line at harvestfestivalcl.eventbrite.com. For information, visit clearlakeiowa.com.
The 2017-18 Travel and Adventure Film Series begins with Tom Sterling and the film “Tibet: A Light in the Darkness” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 in Beem Center Room 200, located on the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) campus.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, or $20 for a season ticket (save the price of a single admission), available at the door. For information, call the NIACC Continuing Education office at 641-422-4358.
Tibet is a mystical abode of Buddhist lamas, Shangri-la, yams, and the tallest mountain in the world. With its poetic visual style, the film lets viewers witness events rarely seen by tourists.
Travel by Landcruiser and horse cart to “the top of the world,” explore Buddhist monasteries, join pilgrims on a holy Kora, camp beside a sacred lake, and sing with blind children.
D&D Ranch Haunted Hike, located at 2532 S. Shore Drive near Clear Lake State Park, is ready to scare. Hours are 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturdays in October, and 7-10 p.m. Halloween.
Favorites like Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolfman are in the museum, with scary movies showing on a large projection screen.
Dale and Debbie Anderson have added a new building for the swamp and witch rooms, plus new props and an expanded haunted trail.
The Zombie Paintball Bus offers people the chance to shoot paintball guns at the ranch's 50 zombies. And the hike offers a two-level Hewitt Escape Room, open by reservation Thursdays in October.
Cost is $12 for the haunt, $10 for the zombie bus, and $15 for the escape room, with a portion going to local charities. For information or reservations, call 641-357-1695, or visit www.thedadranch.com.
"Claude Bilsborough: Iowa Painter" opens Friday, Oct. 6, in Center Space Gallery at the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City. It will be on display through Dec. 2.
Bilsborough, of Titonka, was awarded Best in Show during the Area Show: 45 exhibition in 2016 for his oil on linen piece, "In the Flyway." The award granted him a solo exhibition at the Museum.
Bilsborough’s artwork focuses on landscapes and portraiture. Motion is implied, especially in the landscapes.
The museum, at 303 Second St. S.E., is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. More information can be found at www.macniderart.org, its Facebook page, or by calling 641-421-3666. Admission is free.
Join Linda Dlouhy for an Arty Party at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S. Fourth St.
Dlouhy will guide participants step-by-step through painting a trio of funky pumpkins.
All supplies are included: 11” x 14” canvases, acrylic paints, brushes, paint smocks and more. Soft drinks and light snacks served. Beer and wine available for purchase. Cost is $32 ($30 for members). To register, contact the arts center, 641-357-1998 or clac@cltel.net.
"Abstract Landscapes" by photographer Chad Heggen of Joice are on display at the Blanden Art Museum in Fort Dodge through Dec. 16. An opening reception will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, in the 2nd Floor Gallery, with refreshments and hors d'oeuvres. Heggen will give a talk at 4.
Heggen is a graduate of Morningside College, with a degree in Graphic Arts and a minor in Mass Communications and Photography.
The son of watercolor artist Richard Heggen, Chad found that his subjects started to be influenced by the landscape around him and his father’s early farm-based artworks. He loves working with textures and patterns created by the growth of nature and the erosion of man-made items.
The Blanden Art Museum, 920 Third Ave. S., Fort Dodge, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.