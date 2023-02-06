Clear Lake's 13th annual Harvest Festival will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with an expanded farmers market and vendors, pumpkin relay races, trolley tours, grape stomp, homemade salsa contest and waiter race.

Live music will be offered in various venues in downtown Clear Lake, featuring the Last Minute Combo, Nova Jazz, According to Hoyle, Feldspar Jazz, Betty & the Gents, Five Friends Jazz Combo, The Hats and Joe Cockson.

Those purchasing Harvest Fest Bags will be able to sample wine, craft beer and offerings from the Iowa Distilling Company. Bags are $35, and include a sampling glass, gifts from Clear Lake businesses and chances to win prizes. They can be purchased on-line at harvestfestivalcl.eventbrite.com. For information, visit clearlakeiowa.com.