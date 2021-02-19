Public hearing set for Clear Lake's 2022 property tax levy

In 2019, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill that requires cities to approve, by resolution, the maximum amount of tax dollars for the fiscal year budget before it approves its final budget.

If those dollars exceed 102% of the funds collected in the current fiscal year, the vote to approve the resolution must be a two-thirds majority.

The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget is nearly $14.9 million, with $9.7 million going toward operations and maintenance, $4.5 million toward capital and about $706,000 going to debt service.

Flory said the proposed budget was “slightly less fiscally aggressive” than the amended fiscal year 2021 budget of about $18.6 million, which he said was the city’s largest budget in his time as administrator.

Flory prepared the fiscal year 2022 with Finance Director Creighton Schmidt, who was hired in September after longtime director Linda Nelson retired.

Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb and council members praised the men for the budget, and levy, they presented.

“As active as we are here, we do watch our pennies so to speak, and I for one am very thankful,” Crabb said. “We are very, very fortunate to live in a community that’s really aware of its fiduciary responsibilities.”