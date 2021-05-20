Public health departments around North Iowa react to mask mandate ban

With days until the school year ends for districts around North Iowa, and hours before the start of classes on Thursday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law after midnight Thursday morning that would prohibit schools from requiring staff and students to wear face masks to protect from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday night, the Mason City Community School District decided, with consultation from CG Public Health officials, that masks would stay in place for schools throughout the final days of the school year. That's out the window now. CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said that that sort of decision could’ve been dealt with after the schools let out for the summer.
"I would say that the timing of this, I don’t think makes any sense. Leave the mask requirements in place until the school year let out," Hanft said.
According to him, the changes that have been introduced make sense for people who have been vaccinated. As of May 12, those 12 and up have been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Hanft said people in that age group have already come into clinics that his department has held and that he hopes more continue to show up.
Gail Arjes, the public health administrator for Floyd County, said that schools there had switched to optional masking on May 14 but that Floyd County Public Health encourages those who are unvaccinated to continue wearing masks while they are indoors until they do get vaccinated.
As for vaccination efforts, Arjes said that rates for Floyd County have decreased in recent weeks even as eligibility has expanded. She then added that those kids between ages 12 and 17 can sign up to get on a waiting list as the department doesn't presently have Pfizer vaccines for young people. If they don't want to wait, she said they can check Hy-Vee and other places that might have it in stock.
Worth County Public Health nurse Jill Schutz said that the department, based out of Northwood, hasn't had conversations with area schools about the latest change from the state but that there's been an ongoing dialogue during the pandemic.
"Whenever they have questions, they call us when they need clarifications on recommendations," Schutz said.
When it comes to what students and faculty should do if they are unvaccinated, she added that the department will recommend whatever Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines are. The IDPH most recently has recommended that masks be optional in schools.
Local government
Earlier this week, Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that city officials have consistently followed what the CDC has recommended.
"We’re following the same provisions they do where individuals who are vaccinated have no mask requirement. Individuals who are unvaccinated we request that you wear a mask," he said. That includes public transit for Mason City.
Per Burnett, not only do city officials look at CDC guidelines but they keep in regular contact with CG Public Health also.
"We’re not just throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks. We’re following the science of people who are a lot smarter than us."
Tom Meyer, director of administrative services for Cerro Gordo County, said Tuesday that the county has kept in contact with CG Public Health throughout the various changes and said that there are plans to change mask policy at the courthouse, but nothing definitive yet.
Businesses
With all the shifting going on, businesses have changed their requirements as well.
According to a May 19 list from AARP, chains such as ALDI, Hy-Vee, Kohl's, Menards, Starbucks, Target, Walgreens and Walmart, which all have locations in Mason City, have said that they will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear face masks but will still ask that non-vaccinated customers wear masks in their stores.
An Associated Press story from Thursday morning reported that some workers worry they have been left to bear the fallout of a confusing jumble of policies.
In a story by Alexandra Olson, Joseph Pisani and Anne D'Innocenzio, John Bartlett, a meat manager at a Safeway in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, said he is personally relieved that, for now, his store is still requiring masks for everyone but he worries that the policy will make dealing with anti-mask customers even more difficult.
"We have customers who literally cuss at us," said Bartlett, recalling an incident where a man stormed out of the store shouting obscenities after Bartlett pleaded with him to wear a mask. "The country should just have one policy. It would make it easier because we wouldn't have deal with customers who are so rude and awful to us."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.