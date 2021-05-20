Public health departments around North Iowa react to mask mandate ban

"I would say that the timing of this, I don’t think makes any sense. Leave the mask requirements in place until the school year let out," Hanft said.

According to him, the changes that have been introduced make sense for people who have been vaccinated. As of May 12, those 12 and up have been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Hanft said people in that age group have already come into clinics that his department has held and that he hopes more continue to show up.

Gail Arjes, the public health administrator for Floyd County, said that schools there had switched to optional masking on May 14 but that Floyd County Public Health encourages those who are unvaccinated to continue wearing masks while they are indoors until they do get vaccinated.