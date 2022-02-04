Proposed Cerro Gordo County tax rate to decline for fifth year in a row

Cerro Gordo County is looking at finalizing its budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

In a meeting on Thursday afternoon, the county supervisors discussed its proposed expenditures, the total of which add up to $52.4 million, which is up from last year's budget of $49.3 million.

Heather Mathre, budget manager for Cerro Gordo County, explained that the uptick in the budget numbers is due to an expensive maintenance shed construction project, slated at $3 million, and an additional $1.5 million in the budget for secondary roads, compared to last year.

The largest department expenditure is the $11.2 million budgeted for secondary roads improvements. The secondary road improvements expenditures make up more than 20% of the entire county budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

"In the current year we only have $1.5 million budgeted for road construction, and next year it's $2.4 million," Mathre said. "That's a big reason for their increased budget next year."

The $2.4 million in road construction is a part of the total $11 million secondary roads budget.

The county also has $6.1 million in capital improvements planned for the coming fiscal year, $2.4 million of which is reflected in the secondary road's $11 million budget.

Of the remaining capital improvement funds, $3 million will be used for the shed and the remaining $763,000 is for the next phase of the Prairie Land Trail project.

The county maintenance shed will replace the one located on North Illinois Avenue in Mason City.

The increase to the proposed budget has also led to a proposed increase to the property tax levy. Both general- and rural-services levies are slated to receive a 2% increase in the coming fiscal year.

The general services levy is proposed to increase from $15.3 million to $15.6 million, and rural services to $3,329,287 from $3,264,006.

Despite this increase to the property tax levy, the proposed tax rate is projected to decrease from 5.78 per $1,000 of valuation to 5.47. This will be the fifth year in a row the county tax rate will decrease. So, the owner of property in the county valued at $100,000 would pay $547 to the county under the proposed budget.

The reasoning behind the increased tax levy, according to Mathre, is the same as the reason for the increased budget overall, specifically the $3 million maintenance shed project.

The proposed raise to the general and rural property tax levies will be reviewed at the supervisors upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, with the aim to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Mathre noted that the budget will likely receive some minor tweaks before being finalized by the Cerro Gordo Board Supervisors and presented in a public hearing, which the county has tentatively set for March 8.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

