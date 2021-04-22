Property assessments up all over North Iowa

Mary Hermanson doesn't live in a swanky part of Mason City and says her yard's the size of a postage stamp.
Still, the assessed value of her house and land went up by $9,000 this year, she said.
"I don't mind paying my taxes because I like having roads that aren't full of potholes," Hermanson said. "But this isn't right."
It's a sentiment that is likely being echoed all over North Iowa these days. The state allows for a revaluation of property on odd-numbered years, and in early April of those years, property owners often receive a notice from their city or county that the value of their property has increased.
In North Iowa this year, residential property valuations are on the rise everywhere, ranging from an average of 4.68 percent in Mitchell County to 34.29 percent on Floyd, though that number is an outlier due to the county undergoing a full reappraisal project in the last two years.
A Des Moines Register story this month noted that residential property valuations in Polk County increased on average 7.45 percent. One potential reason: the Des Moines metro area had a record-breaking year in home sales.
Comparable sales in the area is one of two ways assessors can re-value residential property. The other way is to estimate the cost of replacing the home at current labor and material prices. Assessors do not determine tax rates, calculate taxes or collect them.
"Cerro Gordo is seeing trends similar to Polk’s in the residential class of property," said Katie Bennett, Cerro Gordo County's Assessor. "Low interest rates and a reduced inventory are driving the market in a strong direction."
Residential deed sales in the county increased 60 percent in the last 10 years, with the largest rate of increase coming in the last year -- 16 percent, according to data provided by Cerro Gordo County.
Both Mason City and Cerro Gordo County's residential revaluations averaged an increase of 7 percent. For some, like Hermanson, it was $9,000. For others, it was as much as $40,000. The average dollar increase was $7,900.
It stands to reason if the real estate market is hot, demand will drive up home prices, which in turn can drive up assessments.
Realtors who are part of the Greater Mason City Area Board of Realtors are not allowed to comment to the media, and the board also declined comment for this story, but the numbers tell the tale.
Median sales prices in the Mason City area increased by 52.6% from February 2020 to February 2021, the latest month for which data was available, according to the Iowa Association of Realtors. Meanwhile the inventory of homes for sale has dropped drastically, from 174 in February 2020 to 91 in February 2021. That's good for less than two months' worth of home sales and a decline of nearly 50% in inventory.
Statewide, homes sold after an average of 55 days on the market, 30% faster than they did at the same time in 2020, according to the Iowa Association of Realtors.
Mortgage rates, the percentage interest a homebuyer pays on their loan, are also at historic lows, prompting more people to buy.
Experts agree a strong residential real estate market is an excellent driver of the local economy, but that doesn't mean current homeowners -- like Mary Hermanson -- have to like it or even agree with it.
That's because the next step after an increased assessment is how local taxing authorities use that larger tax base. For example, a home that was valued at $75,000 a year ago, and that sees a school levy of $14.25 per $1,000 of valuation will pay 25% more in school taxes if the value of the property increases to $100,000. Not all taxing authorities keep their levies the same when property valuations increase, however.
And for those who question their assessor's valuation, there is a process of review. Homeowners have until the end of this week to seek a review of their assessment.
"I think people need to know that they have a voice and an option to do this (have their assessment reviewed)," Hermanson said. "You get enough people active and there will be changes made."