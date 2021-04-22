Property assessments up all over North Iowa

How to appeal your assessment

In Cerro Gordo County, if you disagree with the assessed value of your property, first consider these questions:

1. What would my property sell for?

2. How does that figure compare to others in my neighborhood?

(A licensed Realtor can help find the answers to those questions for you)

If you still think your assessment is incorrect, you have options:

Request and informal review with the assessor

File a protest with the Cerro Gordo County Board of Review

A review with the assessor must be scheduled by April 25. If after that review, you are still not satisfied, you must file a protest by April 30.

Start here for more information: https://www.cgcounty.org/departments/county-assessor/board-of-review