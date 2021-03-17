Press conference recap: CG Health on new vaccine eligibilities, Mason City Hall reopening on Monday

After more than three months of being effectively closed to the public, Mason City Hall will soon reopen.
During a Wednesday afternoon press conference with CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel announced that members of the public would be allowed in the building, with masks, after checking in at the front desk, on Monday, March 22. When discussing the news, Hanft said he was excited about the announcement.
"It’s definitely time. I’m happy we’re at that point," Hanft.
City Hall is far from the only public building that residents will soon be able to visit again.
Schickel also shared that the Mason City Public Library will begin accepting walk-in browse, by appointment, in April, though no date has been set yet. Along with the library opening, Schickel pointed out that the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is currently accepting visitors by appointment.
To add to all of that, Schickel reiterated a conversation from Tuesday night's Mason City Council meeting that the Mason City Aquatic Center will reopen sometime in June.
On the vaccine front, Hanft said that Gov. Kim Reynolds' announcement that all Iowans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5 won't significantly alter how CG Public Health is currently handling vaccination efforts.
"We have the capacity to push well over a thousand people through our site," Hanft said. "We can increase the number of providers administering the vaccine. I think our system is set up where we could increase the number of days."
A day prior, Hanft informed the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors that the Mason City Walmart Pharmacy could see vaccines as early as April 5. To him, more places in town getting doses can only help alleviate any pressure on the department.
In the long run, as more vaccines become available to pharmacies, and to CG Public Health, Hanft said that the role of the department will start to shift somewhat.
"The longer term plan is to start stepping back in the next two to four months from administration and just handling the distribution of it," he said.
But for now, Hanft said that the plan is to do more than 800 vaccinations for a clinic on Friday and then offer 800 primary doses of Moderna the following week. Through Tuesday, there have been 6,662 COVID-19 vaccine series completions for Cerro Gordo County.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.