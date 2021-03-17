Press conference recap: CG Health on new vaccine eligibilities, Mason City Hall reopening on Monday

In the long run, as more vaccines become available to pharmacies, and to CG Public Health, Hanft said that the role of the department will start to shift somewhat.

"The longer term plan is to start stepping back in the next two to four months from administration and just handling the distribution of it," he said.

But for now, Hanft said that the plan is to do more than 800 vaccinations for a clinic on Friday and then offer 800 primary doses of Moderna the following week. Through Tuesday, there have been 6,662 COVID-19 vaccine series completions for Cerro Gordo County.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

