Joe Sestak

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Sestak speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

After visiting the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding near the beginning of August, presidential candidate Joe Sestak will be back in the area on Tuesday.

Sestak, a former Pennsylvania representative and 3-star Navy admiral, is appearing at the HyVee East meeting room at 7 p.m. to make a pitch for his campaign and take questions from the audience. 

The two-term congressman, who last served in 2011, has centered his campaign around accountability and restoring trust. 

Chief among the plans listed on his campaign's website are calls to end lobbyist influence on Washington by passing reform legislation, passing the Equality Act to address discrimination of those in the LGBTQ+ community, rebuilding infrastructure, restoring the Affordable Care Act while adding a public option and tackling climate change by: rejoining the Paris Accord, installing a carbon fee for polluters, giving the EPA more regulative authority and working to phase out hydrofluorocarbons. 

Sestak, who is currently polling at 0.2 percent (according to the most Real Clear Politics poll average), will also be at The Branding Iron in Thompson at 6 p.m.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

