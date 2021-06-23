Police chief to remain at Nora Springs Police Department

After concerns over the future of the entire Nora Springs Police Department, Police Chief Jessie Dugan has decided to stay in Nora Springs.

Dugan, who has been with the Nora Springs Police Department since 2004 and has served as the police chief since 2006, came close to accepting a job offer to serve as a police chief in Rockwell, leaving the Nora Springs City Council in a challenging situation.

In April, one of the two police officers serving Nora Springs left the department to accept a position at the Mitchell County Sherriff’s Office. Now, Dugan is the only remaining police officer in Nora Springs.

To address the situation, a city council special session was held Friday, June 18, to discuss the police department’s future.

Over 30 people from the community attended the meeting to show their support for Dugan and their intentions to keep him in the community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nora Springs City Council decided they wanted not just to keep a police department in their community, but Dugan specifically and unanimously approved a motion to give Dugan a raise.