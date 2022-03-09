Plans begin to solidify over Clear Lake accessibility park

An ambitious park project in Clear Lake is close to becoming a reality.

The Clear Lake City Council earlier this week reviewed a pair of motions that would bring the South 15th Street accessibility park nearer to construction.

The first of the two proposals would authorize a loan agreement between the city of Clear Lake and MBT Bank for funds to be used on the park construction.

The loan amount will total $1.3 million with MBT Bank giving the city an interest rate of 1.85%.

"This is a terrific rate we got from MBT," council member Bennett Smith said.

Smith noted that the city also received a "fine" offer from Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

The $1.3 million from MBT Bank will go a long way toward funding the accessibility park, which is projected to cost between $1.8 and $1.9 million.

The remaining $500,000 of the project will be funded via the city's general fund balance and cash donations.

It was a goal of the design committee and Kristy Sagdalen King, design consultant on the project with Bergland & Cram, to have the entire park be accessible by everyone, not just the playground. As a result, the proposed layout will incorporate a large green area next to the playground, various shaded areas and a splash pad.

Even the infrastructure of the park was designed with inclusivity in mind. A parking lot will be built on the lot, so loading and unloading is safer than it would be with street parking, and a fence will wrap around the perimeter of the park.

To make the park a reality, the city needs to clear space for it to be built.

Three vacant buildings that used to operate as county maintenance sheds still sit on the land, which itself was purchased by the city of Clear Lake in January of 2021.

In order to proceed, the buildings need to be demolished, a task for which the city council examined bids at its meeting.

The lowest bid received for the project was from YohnCo Construction in Clear Lake for $59,075, which was 22% below the engineer's projected cost of the project, according to Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory.

The completion date given for the demolition of the buildings by YohnCo was April 30, 2022, but Jason Petersburg, project engineer for Veenstra & Kimm, said he anticipates work to begin much sooner than that.

"Demolition is good winter work," Petersburg said. "I would expect them to be mobilizing in quickly."

YohnCo will have to wait at least 10 days before being able to start any work, as there is a brief waiting period after the contract is awarded.

"We're excited to see those buildings gone," Flory said.

Both the $1.3 million loan agreement and the contract for the demolition were approved unanimously by the city council.

Flory said that the next step of the project will be to submit an official proposal on the park construction itself and send it out for bid-letting, which he estimates will happen sometime early this summer.

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

