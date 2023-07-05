A pickleball and basketball court project in Clear Lake near the existing tennis courts is getting closer to its fundraising goal of around $230,000.

Clear Lake Pickleball Club President Jeff Bertz updated the city council at Monday's meeting, saying the group is around $80,000 from that total.

The project will include eight new pickleball courts and a new basketball court near the existing tennis courts located just east of North 20th Street. There is no exact timeline for construction to begin, but Bertz said he hopes to get moving as soon as possible.

Funding for the courts is coming from both private and public entities. The City of Clear Lake has pledged $100,000, the county has agreed to give $30,000, the school district is in for $17,500 so far grants account for $17,500 as well. Bertz said he is hopeful some other grant requests will be approved and possibly bring in another $25,000.

Bertz said about $100,000 of the funds will go toward the basketball court and lighting.

Clear Lake Schools own the land the new courts will be constructed on and students will have full access to them.

Pickleball, which is a sort of hybrid between tennis, badminton and ping pong, has been gaining popularity in recent years. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, around 48 million American adults have tried the sport.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association estimated that over a three year period pickleball participation grew by 159%, an increase of 8.9 million by 2022.

"I think what's exciting about it is that it really upgrades that area down there," Councilman Bennett Smith said. "Again, it's a nice collaboration with the school and your group. I think it's exciting to add that outdoor amenity to Clear Lake."

Councilman Mike Callanan said it makes his job to be a steward of taxpayer money much easier when a public-private partnership is involved. He pointed out that the tennis courts were built in a similar way in the 1970s with a partnership between the city, school and a USDA grant.

Anyone wishing to make a private donation can drop it off at City Hall.

In other business, Becky Schwab was appointed to the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation Board and Mayor Nelson Crabb declared this week the "50th Annual Evans United Shows Week."

How wildfires have worsened in recent decades How wildfires have worsened in recent decades The number of wildfires is decreasing, but more acres are burning Wildfire seasons are getting longer Wildfire suppression costs have risen by billions of dollars Lightning fires are causing more damage in the West California's wildfires continue to set records