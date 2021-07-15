Phase two of the Garner Reserve townhouses presented to city council

With phase one of The Reserve townhomes completed, the city of Garner is preparing to begin construction on phase two.
The Garner City Council met Tuesday night in a work session to go over the preliminary plans for phase two of the Garner Reserve townhomes. The city council reacted to the project with a lot of praise, discussing how excited they are for the project.
The Reserve is a neighborhood of luxury townhomes available for rent near downtown. Phase one of the project completed construction in 2019 and began renting out townhouses in the spring of 2020.
The hope is that construction for phase two of The Reserve will begin sometime in the spring of 2022.
Members of the Garner City Council expressed their excitement with the ongoing project and its impact on the Garner community.
“This is very exciting,” Garner City Council member Tim Schmidt said about the project draft.
“This will be really great for Garner,” Garner City Council member Marline Lewerke said.
C P Iowa Properties, the property managers for the Reserve, estimated the total cost of the project is $4,022,298. The construction cost is estimated to be $3,315,920.
C P Iowa Properties representatives at the work session meeting said they are “ready to go” to start receiving bids for construction.
The location of phase two of the Reserve will be next to the completed first set of homes along West Fifth Street and Division Street.
According to the preliminary draft of the project, phase two of the Reserve will feature eight new buildings, a dog park and the construction of an entirely new cul-de-sac for the neighborhood. While not official, many of those involved with the project who spoke at the city council meeting liked the name “Reserve Court” for the street involved in the project.
The council and C P Iowa Properties representatives discussed a possible barbeque grill and gazebo as potential additions to the green area where the dog park is planned.
The deadline for the project to be complete is Jan. 1, 2024, but the Garner City Council discussed the possibility of pushing that deadline back a year.
The draft of the project will now be presented to the Garner Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, July 21, to discuss the preliminary plat, and come up with recommendations to the city council. The city council will then review those recommendations in the subsequent meeting on Tuesday, July 27.
Following the approval of the plat by city council, the only remaining hurdle before C P Iowa Properties can begin looking for bids for construction is the approval of the development agreement by the city council.
The current set of 12 townhouses in the Reserve’s first phase is entirely rented out, with no openings until August. Phase two of the project currently looks to add 16 townhouses in the eight buildings planned for construction.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont