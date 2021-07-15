Phase two of the Garner Reserve townhouses presented to city council

C P Iowa Properties representatives at the work session meeting said they are “ready to go” to start receiving bids for construction.

The location of phase two of the Reserve will be next to the completed first set of homes along West Fifth Street and Division Street.

According to the preliminary draft of the project, phase two of the Reserve will feature eight new buildings, a dog park and the construction of an entirely new cul-de-sac for the neighborhood. While not official, many of those involved with the project who spoke at the city council meeting liked the name “Reserve Court” for the street involved in the project.

The council and C P Iowa Properties representatives discussed a possible barbeque grill and gazebo as potential additions to the green area where the dog park is planned.

The deadline for the project to be complete is Jan. 1, 2024, but the Garner City Council discussed the possibility of pushing that deadline back a year.

The draft of the project will now be presented to the Garner Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, July 21, to discuss the preliminary plat, and come up with recommendations to the city council. The city council will then review those recommendations in the subsequent meeting on Tuesday, July 27.