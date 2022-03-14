 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peggy Meany to seek election for CG County Treasurer position

On Monday, Peggy Meany announced her intention to seek election for the Cerro Gordo County Treasurer position. 

"As Treasurer, I will be a humble steward for the county in regards to the financial reporting and an agent for the Department of Transportation along with the Iowa Department or Revenue and Finance," Meany said via press release. "The citizens of Cerro Gordo County will continue to be the top priority of the Treasurer’s office."

Peggy Meany

Meany currently serves the county as the property tax deputy, a role she has held for the past 11 years. 

Meany is currently the only candidate who has announced an intention to run for the county treasurer position. 

Current county treasurer Patricia Wright announced last month that she would not be seeking re-election for her position. 

Wright served the county as treasurer for the past 12 years, first winning election in 2010.

The general election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. 

Zachary Dupont covers local government and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

