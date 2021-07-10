Over $1 million approved for Butler County road projects

More than $1 million in TIF money will go to three road improvement projects in the Butler County Urban Renewal Area.

The $1.25 million moved by the Butler County auditor from capitol funds to the secondary roads funds was approved unanimously by the board of supervisors this week.

The three projects are all part of Butler County’s Urban Renewal Area. They include repaving work completed along Union Avenue near Shell Rock, County Highway 55 pavement recycling and Sinclair Avenue shoulder expansion near Allison.

The work on Union Avenue and County Highway 55 is complete, except for some minor painting needed on County Highway 55, according to the county engineer's office.

The work on Sinclair Avenue is partly complete, with the first leg of the project finished, but the second leg, where Sinclair Avenue will be widened from Riley Road to Highway 3, is still underway.

The total cost cost of the construction work completed for Union Avenue at $313,718.52 and C55 at $660,263.83 was covered by the capitol funds transfer.