Northern Iowa Republican Women group holds baby shower for Caring Pregnancy Center

The Northern Iowa Republican Women (NIRW) group recently held a baby shower for Caring Pregnancy Center at its June meeting, which was held at PM Park in Clear Lake.
"The grassroots group works to promote the principles and objectives of the Republican Party, elect Republican candidates, inform through political activity and support local charities that uphold conservative values. Our group is growing very fast," said NIRW President Barbara Hovland.
For more information, email infoNIRW@gmail.com, reach Hovland at 641-423-5398 or visit the group's Facebook page, Northern Iowa Republican Women.