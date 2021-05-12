North Star Community Services closing its Charles City location

For 17 years, North Star Community Services, which makes empowering people with disabilities its core mission, has maintained an office in Charles City as a base of operations for going out and about to meet clients where they are.

At the end of May, that satellite office will be no, more according to a release from North Star. But officials for the organization, which is headquartered in Waterloo, assert that change will in no way be felt by those who receive assistance from the programs.

"It won’t change a thing for the people we serve because the supportive living community program is one on one," Director of Donor and Public Relations Jodie Muller said.