North Star Community Services closing its Charles City location

For 17 years, North Star Community Services, which makes empowering people with disabilities its core mission, has maintained an office in Charles City as a base of operations for going out and about to meet clients where they are.
At the end of May, that satellite office will be no, more according to a release from North Star. But officials for the organization, which is headquartered in Waterloo, assert that change will in no way be felt by those who receive assistance from the programs.
"It won’t change a thing for the people we serve because the supportive living community program is one on one," Director of Donor and Public Relations Jodie Muller said.
According to Muller, if anything will change at all it will be that people who previously dropped by the Charles City office will have to call ahead to either Mason City or New Hampton where North Star also has locations. Heidi Berg, the assistant director for the Mason City program, said that her office will continue to take referrals but isn't expecting much of an increased workload because of the move.
"We’re still going to serve that area," she said.
To ensure as smooth of a transition as possible, Muller said that North Star workers have been talking to clients and sending out letters to available families and guardians. Though she did later note that not everyone who North Star serves has family in the area which part of what the organization tries to address.
"It just provides support to people who may not have another support system," she said. "It’s also a person-centered program, which means the person we’re serving has a say in what their goals may be." In the most recent fiscal year, Muller said in a release that 51 people received such support from those three North Star locations.
"And we have room to serve more people," she later said over the phone.
Per Muller, funding for North Star's not-for-profit work largely comes through home and community service based waivers from government agencies as well as grants.
A June 2020 post from the Commonwealth Fund, which makes increasing health care access for vulnerable communities its mission, noted that just for non-profit community organizations about 60% saw destabilizing effects because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, a post from the National Council of Nonprofits stated that resources for a number of service-based organizations fell in part because governments ignored "their obligations to pay nonprofits that incurred the costs and performed the services pursuant to those written agreements."
With North Star, Muller said that closing the Charles City office would help save some money and cut down on overlap. "It just makes good business sense to be more prudent with sometimes limited resources, and consolidate our programming’s supervision," she wrote in the release.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.